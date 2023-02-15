Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Eric André

Emily Ratajkowski has a high-profile dating history.

The model, author and activist has been in the spotlight since she first caught the public's eye in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video, which was released in 2013. Along with the quickly amassed fame came a closely watched love life as well.

Between Oscar-winning Brad Pitt and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davison, Ratajkowski has been linked to some of Hollywood's biggest names over the years.

Ratajkowski's romance with music producer Jeff Magid was one of her first long-term romances. Following their split in 2018, the model tied the knot with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she later welcomed her first child with.

After a four-year romance, she filed for divorce in September 2022. Since then, she's dated Pitt, Davidson and briefly DJ Orazio Rispo. Most recently, she's been tied to comedian Eric André.

Recently, the My Body author opened up about the challenges of dating publicly. "It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows," she said on an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

"They know exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know," she continued. "So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate."

Here's everything to know about Ratajkowski's dating history.

Andrew Dryden

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Andrew Dryden was the first man Ratajkowski was publicly linked to since stepping into the spotlight in 2013. Although details of their relationship are scarce, it's been reported that the pair were together from 2013 until early 2014.

Ratajkowski and Dryden split in February of that year. The then 22-year-old model allegedly claimed she was single when she attended the Super Bowl that same month. When Page Six asked Dryden for a comment, he responded: "Sorry, I don't want to talk about it."

Jeff Magid

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Ratajkowski was in a long-term relationship with music producer Jeff Magid for four years. While it's unclear when they officially started dating, it's been reported that they were first linked in December 2014.

The model and LA-based musician were spotted alongside each other at various public events, such as Paris Fashion Week and Coachella Music and Arts Festival, before their split in January 2018.

Sebastian Bear-McClard

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Ratajkowski was first spotted with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Valentine's Day in 2018, a relationship that would go on to last four years. On Feb. 23, the model and actor secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. Following the lowkey ceremony, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard made their relationship official in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Receiving mixed opinions from the public regarding their seemingly fast-moving relationship, Ratajkowski later shared on Busy Tonight with Busy Phillips that they had a history. "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke 'yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she revealed on the show.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

In May 2019, the couple introduced the public to a new member of their family: a puppy. They remained a brood of three for a year before they publicized another expansion of their family. In October 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together. The reveal came through an essay the model penned for Vogue.

The couple later announced the birth of their baby, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born on March 8, 2021. Ratajkowski described the birthing experience as "the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

After four years of marriage, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard split in July 2022. "They split recently. It was Em's decision," a source told PEOPLE. "She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to court records obtained by Page Six. The outlet reported the filing was contested, which means the terms of the divorce have not been resolved between Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski.

Brad Pitt

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Following her divorce filing from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski and actor Brad Pitt began spending time together in September 2022, though a source said told PEOPLE the two don't "appear to be 'dating' formally."

"The split was very rough for her," an insider said of Ratajkowski's breakup from Bear-McClard. "It was unexpected and devastating," the source continued. "It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up... She wants to get to know him better."

Orazio Rispo

getty (2)

Ratajkowski was seen kissing a "mystery man" in N.Y.C. amid her rumored romance with Pitt in October 2022. Although the man's identity was unclear at the time, it has since been confirmed that the person was DJ Orazio Rispo.

The pair remained out of the spotlight after their initial linking but were spotted out together again that December. Their outing came after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's relationship was "going strong and getting a little more serious" since first "seeing each other" in November.

Pete Davidson

pete davidson and emily ratajkowski. getty (2)

Ratajkowski's romance with Rispo was seemingly short-lived as she continued to hang out with Davidson. The two were photographed in N.Y.C. hugging in a building hallway on Nov. 16, displaying PDA for the first time since news of their romance.

In December 2022, a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that the pair "are really enjoying their time together." The insider noted that they were "going strong and getting a little more serious" at the time.

"They have a love of the East Coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise," the source continued. "And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

However, that same month, a source close to Ratajkowski told PEOPLE that the two had parted ways. "Em is single and totally happy," the insider explained. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again."

Jack Greer

Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/FilmMagic

Just days before a source confirmed Ratajkowski and Davidson's split, the model was photographed with New York artist Jack Greer. The two were captured kissing and embracing each other in N.Y.C. while bundled up in coats.

Eric André

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

A month after her split from Davidson, Ratajkowski was spotted in N.Y.C. with comedian Eric André. TMZ was the first to report their date night after the two were photographed out and about together.

Following their Midtown date night, the model and funnyman were snapped on a lunch date at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village in February, per Page Six. An eyewitness told the outlet: "They looked like they were having a nice chat. They were both laughing and smiling."

Eric Andre/Instagram

The two also enjoyed a pre-Valentine's Day date courtside at a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, following Ratajkowski's runway appearance at the Tory Burch show for New York Fashion Week.

Amid their continued city dates, Ratajkowski and André seemingly went Instagram official when they posed naked for a photo, which the comedian shared on his profile on Valentine's Day.