Emily Ratajkowski Revealed She Was Dating Someone 'Kind of Great' Weeks Before Harry Styles Makeout

The status of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles relationship continues to unfold.

The "are they or aren't they" couple has been making headlines since they were spotted packing on the PDA in Tokyo last month. In photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair look super cozy, passionately kissing on the streets in Japan. A source also recently told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

A few weeks before the PDA-filled outing, the model-actress, 31, was a guest on the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast and as the Daily Mail first noted, revealed she recently started dating someone.

"I just started dating someone that I'm kinda like so that feels different," she told host Eileen Kelly. "He's kinda great."

She then inferred that it was a new connection, revealing that prior to this relationship, it didn't take much for her to get over a guy.

"If you'd talked to me four weeks ago… I would be seeing someone and then all of a sudden the way that they'd, like, walk would just be like, ugh," she admitted to Kelly.

Kelly then asked Ratajkowski if it's been difficult navigating the dating scene since her divorce.

"No," she sighed, "it's been fun."

"No no, it's been difficult," she continued, "because I'm a mom and I'm really protective of time with my son and I'm really busy. And honestly finding the time to date and just feeling really tired and then being like, why am i dating? I'm exhausted."

The author then talked about the difficulties with dating in the public eye. "Obviously, the public element of it has been a little hard to navigate. Talk about really having to not care what people think. People are so wrong all the time," she explained.

Ratajkoski then admitted it's particularly difficult when dating several people at once. "if you're seeing multiple people at the same time it's pretty brutal if they wake up and see…" she said and trailed off."

"That made it complicated and gave me a lot of anxiety. That part's been hard but otherwise it's been fun," she added.

In the photos and video obtained by The Daily Mail, Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski can be seen sharing several kisses with each other.

The "As It Was" singer was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while the High Low with EmRata podcast host was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

Styles was in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

Reps for Ratajkowski have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment and a representative for Styles, meanwhile, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE last month.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November that Wilde, 39, and Styles were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the "very amicable decision" came amid Styles' continuing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

A source later told PEOPLE of Wilde, "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever."

The mother of two and Styles, who met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020, first stepped out as a couple as they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. (Together, the pair share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.)