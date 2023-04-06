Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating After Split from Her Husband: 'Part of Me Is Still Scared of Men'

Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about dating in a new interview, though she's still not confirming any Harry Styles dating rumors.

On Thursday, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the model-actress-host opens up about her current dating life after her recent split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She tells the outlet that while she's more comfortable saying "no" to men, it's not as simple as that. "I think a part of me is still scared of men," she shared.

She's recently been living through what she describes as one of the "most traumatic experiences of [her] entire life," likely referring to her recent breakup with Bear-McClard as well as the recent misconduct allegations brought against him.

Emily Ratajkowski; Sebastian Bear McClard. Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Last week, Variety published a report describing two allegations of misconduct against the film producer, whose past work includes producing credits on the Safdie brothers' Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019), as well as the slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).

The outlet reported that the producer recruited a 17-year-old woman via Instagram to act in a Good Time scene that required her to be naked.

Variety did not identify the source of that information, though it noted that it had obtained a statement that the woman, now 24, had made in connection with a legal dispute involving Bear-McClard. The outlet also said it spoke with "more than a dozen sources familiar with Bear-McClard's behavior."

PEOPLE has not independently verified Variety's report, and representatives for Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The model didn't directly answer any of the LA Times' questions about her rumored relationship with Styles, instead explaining that she was keeping quiet for the sake of her custody agreement with Bear-McClard with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

"I'm scared," she said. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski. BACKGRID

Ratajkowski also touched on the difficulties of dating in the public eye, noting that even her friends would ask about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

"'What was that like?'" she said they'd ask. "I actually don't understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Proves She's the Master of the Naked Dress at 2023 Oscars Afterparty

The supermodel also shared some vulnerability in the interview, admitting that she recently had to ask the man she was dating if he thought she was pretty. The unidentified guy, who the LA Times suggested is Eric André, talked about how gorgeous other women were but never mentioned her looks.

"So I said, 'What do you think of me?'" she told the outlet. "And he was like, 'Are you serious? You're a famous model.' I was like, 'Wow, you don't get it.' I need to know that you are specifically attracted to me."

"Beauty is totally subjective," she added "I don't care how much it's validated by a standard."