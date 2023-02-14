Emily Ratajkowski Closes Tory Burch Fashion Show Wearing Lingerie-Inspired Look

Ratajkowski wore an all-black look that featured a mix of feminine and masculine details

By
Published on February 14, 2023 12:33 PM
Tory Burch - February 2023 New York Fashion Week
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski is walking with confidence!

The 31-year-old star closed the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show in New York on Monday, wearing an all-black look that showcased the model's curves and projected the fashion designer's marked new direction.

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway during the Tory Burch A/W 2023 New York Fashion Week show at 51 Chambers Street on February 13, 2023
Taylor Hill/WireImage

"Closing the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo," Burch wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of Ratajkowski walking the runway. "This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. #ToryBurchFW23 #ToryBurch"

The My Body author sported a sleeveless satin corseted top that featured a classic rosette detail paired with a midi skirt and fishnet stockings, with her hair parted in the center and pulled back.

A preppy feminine/masculine juxtaposition infused the collection, which is charting a new course as the brand moves away from its more conservative roots, The New York Times reported last week.

Ratajkowski frequently models for Tory Burch and stars in the Spring 2023 campaign for the brand. In the campaign launch last month, the model appeared in several ads, alongside her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who turns 2 in March.

This winter has been all about transformations for the trendsetter.

Last week, Ratajkowski debuted a short banged bob as she attended the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski
Raymond Hall/GC Images

The mom of one showed off her new look, which had been styled into tousled waves, as she arrived at the show in a camel-colored sheer top, brown pants and a brown zip-up jacket featuring a fur-lined collar.

