Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates New Year's Eve with Friends After Pete Davidson Split

Since filing for divorce in September from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to Jack Greer, Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 2, 2023 04:18 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7DfM7Ousv/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Emily Ratajkowski /Instagram
Photo: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is ringing in 2023 with friends in the Cayman Islands.

The Inamorata swimwear founder, 31, celebrated New Year's Eve on Saturday night, sharing photos from her celebration on a glowing, multi-colored dance floor. In other photos and videos, Ratajkowski dances in a silver mesh dress and shares a view of a potato chip topped with caviar.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, the model shared video of a person wearing gold body paint and dancing to the White Lotus theme song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm4csIzuQbM/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Emily Ratajkowski /Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

On Monday, the model shared more photos from her vacation in which she can be seen wearing a selection of bright bikinis and laying in a spa during some downtime.

On her Instagram Stories, Ratajkowski shared a serene video of the ocean at sunset as well as other photos of her and her friends having drinks in beach chairs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7DfM7Ousv/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Emily Ratajkowski /Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski's NYE festivities come days after a source told PEOPLE that she is "single and totally happy" after she Pete Davidson called it quits following two months of dating.

"She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time," the insider said. "She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

The I Feel Pretty actress has been getting back into the dating game since filing for divorce in September from her husband of nearly five years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo. PEOPLE previously confirmed their split in July.

She was romantically linked to Brad Pitt in October, a month before she began dating Davidson, 29. Days before their split was confirmed, Ratajkowski was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer on a New York City sidewalk.

Ratajkowski said she's "enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived" while dating amid her divorce, as she told Variety in October that she's "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever."

Related Articles
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Split After 2 Months of Dating: Source
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Hot and Heavy With New York Based Artist Jack Greer.
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing Artist Jack Greer After Being Linked to Pete Davidson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She's on Dating Apps Amid Pete Davidson Romance
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Going Strong' and 'Getting More Serious,' Says Source
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Happy' Since Gaining Weight After 'Really Scary' Weight Loss
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy Courtside in NYC: 'She Finds Him Charming'
Emily Ratajkowski is Spotted Packing on the PDA With a Man in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing New Man After Being Linked to Brad Pitt
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Embracing in First P.D.A. Since Romance News
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Dionne Warwick, Pete Davidson
Dionne Warwick Says She'll 'Be Dating Pete Davidson Next' in Hilarious Tweet 
Emily Ratajkowski's interview with Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski on Her Split from Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard: 'I Feel All the Emotions'
Kenan Thompson Says Pete Davidson Gets All the Women Because He's 'Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvestyer
All About Emily Ratajkowski's Son, Sylvester Apollo Bear