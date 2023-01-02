Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates New Year's Eve with Friends After Pete Davidson Split

Emily Ratajkowski is ringing in 2023 with friends in the Cayman Islands.

The Inamorata swimwear founder, 31, celebrated New Year's Eve on Saturday night, sharing photos from her celebration on a glowing, multi-colored dance floor. In other photos and videos, Ratajkowski dances in a silver mesh dress and shares a view of a potato chip topped with caviar.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, the model shared video of a person wearing gold body paint and dancing to the White Lotus theme song.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

On Monday, the model shared more photos from her vacation in which she can be seen wearing a selection of bright bikinis and laying in a spa during some downtime.

On her Instagram Stories, Ratajkowski shared a serene video of the ocean at sunset as well as other photos of her and her friends having drinks in beach chairs.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski's NYE festivities come days after a source told PEOPLE that she is "single and totally happy" after she Pete Davidson called it quits following two months of dating.

"She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time," the insider said. "She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

The I Feel Pretty actress has been getting back into the dating game since filing for divorce in September from her husband of nearly five years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo. PEOPLE previously confirmed their split in July.

She was romantically linked to Brad Pitt in October, a month before she began dating Davidson, 29. Days before their split was confirmed, Ratajkowski was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer on a New York City sidewalk.

Ratajkowski said she's "enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived" while dating amid her divorce, as she told Variety in October that she's "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever."