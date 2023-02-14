Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance

Is this their hard launch?

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André seemingly have some intimate plans this Valentine's Day, which they are happily sharing with their followers

Last month the actress, model, author and mom, 31, and the stand-up comedian, 39, fueled dating rumors after they were spotted on a night out in New York City which, according to TMZ, consisted of a three-hour dinner at Japanese eatery Sakagura.

Now, it appears that the two are confirming their romance in the sexiest of ways.

In new Instagram photos taken by Ratajkowski and shared to André's Instagram Tuesday, the talk show host splays out on a velvet couch naked (with an arrow-struck heart emoji covering his nether region ) while holding a glass of wine. He coyly poses with his finger pressed to his lips.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski's reflection is seen in the mirror behind André as she takes his photos. She appears to be wearing nothing but a red mesh lingerie top as she shows off her bare backside with a hip-popped pose.

The sultry photoshoot had many people doing a double take, including producer Benny Blanco, who wrote in the comments, "wait is that @emrata in the back ?" Neither of the stars responded to the question.

Julia Fox, who's friends with the High Low with EmRata podcast host, commented with heart emojis.

"Happy Valentine's Day," wrote André under the post. He also shared one of the snapshots to his IG Story captioned: "Happy Black History Month."

The two also enjoyed a pre-Valentine's Day date courtside at a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, following Ratajkowski's runway appearance at the Tory Burch show for New York Fashion Week.

The model shared a video of André posing with DJ Diplo at the arena. She wrote "Happy Valentine's Day" across the clip.

Ratajkowski and André's speculated couple's debut comes on the heels of the pair's recent lunch outing at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.

An eyewitness told Page Six: "They looked like they were having a nice chat. They were both laughing and smiling."

Their string of hangouts also follows Ratajkowski's breakup with Pete Davidson after nearly two months of dating.

A source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the couple split, noting at the time that "Em is single and totally happy."

"She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time," they added, referring to her child Sylvester Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an episode of her podcast, Ratajkowski also opened up about dating in the public eye, which she noted has "been kind of tricky to navigate."

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.