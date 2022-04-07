EmRata's Waist-Snatching Leggings Share a Defining Detail with the Sexy Bikini Trend She Loves
Photo Credit: TheImageDirect.com
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to the streets of NYC. Almost everyday, the model is out and about, and every single time, she wears an outfit that gets the fashion world buzzing. Sweaters with no pants! Low-rise skirts! Tried-and-true Supergas!
But it's a rather recent leggings and North Face puffer look she donned during a chilly spring day in the city that we're fully obsessed with right now. Why? Because the leggings she wore weren't your average ol' pair; they were a cool pair, and that's because they featured a (kinda confusing) detail that the model seems to be very fond of.
Ratajkowski's black leggings, from celeb-loved brand Alo, might look simple at first, but after some digging, we discovered that they were the Airbrush High-Waist Cinch Flare Leggings, the keyword here being cinch. Yes, they have all the tried-and-true features fans have come to know and love from the brand's best-selling Airbrush range, like the flattering, four-way stretch sculpting fabric that truly moves with you, plus a flattering silhouette. But the cinch detail is where things really get interesting.
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Cinch Flare Leggings in Black, $114; aloyoga.com
The waistline is unlike anything you've seen before — or at the very least, rarely see on leggings. There's a ruched front that's extra forgiving, plus wraparound detailing that goes up along the midriff. Confusing, right? Maybe, but there's one huge plus to this design: The wraparound detail really works to snatch the waist, as the straps act as a sort of illusion/camouflage.
This strappy detailing is nothing new to Ratajkowski, though this is the first time we're seeing her rock it in legging form. In the past, she's been quite fond of the so-called floss bikinis, which are, well, bikinis with slinky ties that wrap around the midriff. Now, it seems she's leading the charge in making floss leggings a thing, and honestly, she'll probably succeed.
Because let's be real: It's 2022 and life's too short to wear boring leggings. Shop the cool EmRata-approved leggings that'll snatch your waist and earn you endless compliments below.
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Cinch Flare Leggings in Blue, $114; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Cinch Flare Leggings in White, $114; aloyoga.com
