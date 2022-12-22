Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She's on Dating Apps Amid Pete Davidson Romance

The model shared on her High Low podcast that she joined a dating app for the first time — "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it"

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 22, 2022 01:43 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is on the apps!

The model and author of My Body shared on her podcast, High Low, on Dec. 22 that she's started using dating apps amid her budding romance with Pete Davidson and following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In fact, she dove into an app while recording the show, with a wine glass in hand and everything. "I was like, 'f— it,'" she said to listeners while perusing the app. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

While browsing, Ratajkowski, 31, mentioned how "white" the app is and also gave a nod to the number of women who had sent her messages. She wasn't sure the app would truly find her what she's looking for, though.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she said. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Ratajkowski admitted on her podcast that this is the first time she's used a dating app, though since her divorce she's been linked to Davidson, Brad Pitt and Orazio Rispo.

Her marriage to Bear-McClard came to an end earlier this year after four years, and since then, she's been dating around and enjoying the single life. A source tells PEOPLE that Ratajkowski is "trying to keep her options open after everything she went through with her ex-husband," which is why she's been casually seeing a few people.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a>, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

In September, Ratajkowski was spending "a lot" of time with Pitt, a source told PEOPLE, though they weren't dating "formally." In recent weeks, she's been spotted out with Davidson. In November, a source told PEOPLE they were "seeing each other," including an outing at a New York Knicks game at the end of the month.

"Emily continues to spend time with Pete," a source told PEOPLE about the couple's romance. The pair were also photographed embracing on his Nov.16 birthday.

"She finds him charming and funny," added the source. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates.

"Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."

Despite a source telling PEOPLE in early December that the couple was "going strong," Davidson was seen at a New York Rangers game with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders last week and again with her just days ago.

