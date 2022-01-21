Emily in Paris Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Wears Nipple-Baring Dress at Paris Fashion Show
Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stepped onto the Paris Fashion Week scene in a look that can only be described as très risqué!
The French actress, 58, turned heads at the Ami Fall/Winter 2022/2023 menswear show on Wednesday, as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week, wearing a tight-fitted, sheer forest green dress sans bra.
She paired the look with a black coat, strappy silver heels and one single statement earring.
RELATED: Lily Collins Is Wishing for a Third Season of Emily in Paris: 'I Really Hope We Get to Come Back'
In the hit Netflix show, Leroy-Beaulieu, plays fashionable PR executive Sylvie Grateau, the tough boss of the show's protagonist Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.
The first season of Emily in Paris, aired in 2020, and after viral success, the second season dropped just weeks ago.
In the first season, Cooper finds herself adjusting to a new life as a marketing executive in Paris and the glamorous culture shock of moving from Chicago to the fashion capital.
Season 2 follows Cooper as she settles further into French life and tries to impress her boss.
Leroy-Beaulieu is a trendsetter both on and off the series and has become a strong example of an actor who embraces aging and disrupts old industry portrayals of women on TV.
In many ways, her latest look at Paris Fashion week sent a clear message on aging and fashion.
"Sylvie isn't just the most stylish character on Emily in Paris, she's the ultimate inspiration for aging well," wrote Annie Brown in a Vogue opinion piece.
Brown continued, "She is the pared-back, sharp tongued foil to Emily Cooper's perky American ingénue in Paris. What's more she's doing a service to women in untangling fears about aging. The lingering idea being that French women are sexpots while they're young and then poof it goes as they dare to age."
Season 2 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.