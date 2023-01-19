'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Walks 'American Psycho'-Themed Runway with Fake Blood on His Face

Lucas Bravo's new fashion gig is definitely scream-worthy.

The 34-year-old Emily in Paris star made his runway debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week during the LGN by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi show.

The actor's first fashion gig did come with a bit of a bloody twist as the label's Fall 2023 collection was inspired by Bret Easton Ellis' chilling murder novel American Psycho, as noted by Vogue.

Bravo walked down the runway in a structured wool trench coat, a collared-shirt with a structured black tie and latex gloves.

With his hair gelled back and one side of his face splattered with what appears to be fake blood, the Ticket to Paradise stud eerily resembled the bloody-faced Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale) in the movie poster for the film adaption of the psychological horror.

As per Vogue, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi often looks to novels that explore "taboo" themes. In return, the French designer transforms those storylines into "elegant" and provocative collections. Some of his past works have been inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' Dangerous Liaisons and Charles de Baudelaire's Artificial Paradises.

Also joining the French actor on the runway was White Lotus star Stefano Gianino, who wore a baby blue suit — featuring a sheer top showing off his bare chest — and latex gloves. Unlike Bravo, his face was not tinted with the gory finishing touches.

"My first fashion show ! I didn't expect it!" Gianino wrote on Instagram. "AMAZING EXPERIENCE! I met beautiful people with big hearts !

Nevertheless, it's safe to say both of them slayed their first runway walks.

Bravo's Fashion Week feature is only a portion of the fame he's seen since debuting in the hit Netflix series as Emily's (Lily Collins) dreamy neighbor and chef, a role that earned him the unofficial status of international hunk watched with heart-eyes by many.

In 2020 he spoke to PEOPLE about dealing with the popularity in quarantine, saying, "Of course, with the way the show is received, I cannot escape it.

He added: "But I'm just so happy and grateful and it's very humbling to see how people are responding to it. I understand all the critics — I am French, I know what they feel, how they feel and why they would feel that, but it's a positive feeling."

Although in 2021 he confessed that the "heartthrob" label isn't one he particularly desires or resonates with.

"When you think about that word [heartthrob] and the people it encapsulates, you see always a healthy, good-looking, ripped person — and I'm not that," he told The Times, comparing it to feeling like an "overnight objectified thing."