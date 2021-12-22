The Most Recognizable Outfits in Emily in Paris Season 2 Aren't Worn by Emily Cooper

The Most Recognizable Outfits on Emily in Paris Season 2 Aren’t Worn by Emily

The Most Recognizable Outfits on Emily in Paris Season 2 Aren’t Worn by Emily

Emily in Paris is stepping up its fashion game.

For the second season of the Netflix series, costume designers Patricia Field and Marylin Fitoussi worked together to create some incredible outfits that mix well-known designers with vintage couture.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During season 2, the characters wear dresses that were previously worn by Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Rodrigo and Blake Lively.

In episode one, Camille wears a black cut-out mini dress by Saint Laurent to see Mindy perform at a drag bar.

Hailey Baldwin previously wore the same dress in an Instagram post from January, while Olivia Rodrigo wore a longer version of the dress at the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in September.

While sporting the dress, all three ladies wore their hair pulled back as to not draw attention away from the plunging neckline, but they all accessorized a bit differently. Baldwin opted for layered necklaces, Razat's character wore chunky rings and sheer black tights and Rodrigo added a pop of color to the look with some bright red lipstick.

Hailey Bieber; Camille Razat; Olivia Rodrigo Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram;Carole Bethuel/Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in episode three, Mindy wears a highlighter-hued dress that was previously worn by Blake Lively. During Emily's birthday gathering, Mindy shows off her bright neon look from Oscar de la Renta's Fall/Winter 2017 collection, accessorizing the head-turning design with some simple gold jewelry.

During the American Ballet Theater Spring Gala in May 2017, Lively wore the exact same dress on the red carpet, although she played up the gown's bright color with some fun turquoise jewelry including statement cluster earrings and a variety of rings.

The Most Recognizable Outfits on Emily in Paris Season 2 Aren’t Worn by Emily Credit: Netflix; Andrew Toth/Getty

The Lively fashion tie-in on the show is especially fun seeing as Emily Cooper is a huge fan of Gossip Girl.

In season 1, she makes a reference to Lively's famous Gossip Girl character when tells fashion designer Pierre Cadault that she wanted to be just like Serena van der Woodsen growing up and always tried to copy her style.