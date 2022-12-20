'Emily in Paris' Outfits: Lily Collins' Best Looks So Far

It's no secret that Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris has three main characters. In addition to the series' titular protagonist, Emily Cooper — played by Lily Collins — there's the city of Paris itself, which provides a dreamy backdrop for all Emily's adventures and shenanigans. And then, there's Emily's eccentric wardrobe, which in our opinion, is the real star of the show.

Emily's season 1 and 2 wardrobe is the vision of costume designers Patricia Field (who previously worked on Sex and the City) and Marylin Fitoussi. "We were looking at other films and series with American girls in Paris, like Funny Face or the episodes of Gossip Girl when Blair and Serena go to France," Collins told British Vogue in 2020 about the initial inspiration for Emily's ensembles. "At the same time, Emily had to feel like Emily rather than a version of someone else. Patricia and I were very much on the same page about creating tributes to characters that Emily loves but making the clothes her own."

For season 3, which premieres on Dec. 21, 2022, Fitoussi succeeded Field as the lead costume designer and opened up to WWD about Emily's new style. "We knew we had to make an evolution," she said. "Now we know the young American is staying in Paris. I wanted to show how much she can embrace the French culture that she has been watching for the past few seasons."

From her now-iconic bright pink coat to her heart-patterned off-the-shoulder dress, here are Lily Collins' best outfits on Emily in Paris so far.

The Pink Coat

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Season 1

Emily's bright pink Kenzo coat was the centerpiece of several season 1 outfits, from dressed-up work looks to errand-running weekend ensembles. Though season 1 premiered in 2020, the pink shade quickly became one of the trendiest colors in fashion.

Selfie Style

Netflix / Courtesy Everett

Season 1, Episode 1

A printed jacket, a beret and a killer bag were a winning formula for Emily's season 1 fashion. In the pilot episode, Emily paired a classic Chanel quilted logo bag with a black-and-white jacket and red hat to snap pics by the Eiffel Tower.

New Friends

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 1

Emily met her future BFF Mindy in the park while wearing a butter yellow silk printed top and skirt from Ganni, which were styled simply with a black belt. This low-key look was a rare departure from Emily's typical maximalist style.

Ballgown Glam

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 2

For Antoine's fragrance party, Emily donned a strapless black tulle dress that's straight out of a classic '50s Hollywood movie. It gave Audrey Hepburn, which was a pattern fans saw replayed several times throughout season 1.

Belle in Chanel

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 5

It's not Paris without Chanel! Emily wore a pretty green Chanel coat with a green plaid mini skirt, matching neck scarf and a bucket hat for an influencer event in episode 5. This look also marked the start of Emily's love of bucket hats and green!

Model Moment

Carole Bethuel / Netflix / Courtesy Everett

Season 1, Episode 5

Emily played the role of model for designer Pierre Cadeau in a sculptural white mini dress reminiscent of a calla lily. She paired the asymmetrical dress with strappy silver heels, a sleek hairstyle and a bold dark lip.

Ballet Beauty

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 6

Emily again went full Audrey Hepburn for a trip to the ballet in an elegant off-the-shoulder black midi cocktail dress. It was a gorgeous, sophisticated and pared-down look for the character, topped off by a slick updo accented with a jeweled necklace worn as a headpiece.

Sleek Chic

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 6

To visit Pierre Cadeau's atelier alongside Sylvie and Julien, Emily wore a surprisingly simple black ensemble, which included a leather jacket and a sheer, pleated black skirt. She styled the look with a mini box bag and a pearl-and-gold necklace.

Chateau Casual

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 8

During season 1, episode 8, Emily visited her new friend Camille's family chateau in a more casual outfit of leggings, a patchwork fuzzy sweater, bright yellow wellies and a cute beanie hat.

Floral Fashion Week

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Season 1, Episode 10

Emily celebrated designer Pierre Cadeau's Fashion Week show in a pink-and-yellow floral-printed puffer coat and matching skirt from Off-White, which she wore with — you guessed it! — a matching pink beret.

Going Green

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 1

At the start of season 2, Emily headed back to work at Savoir in a kelly green coat layered over a colorful striped polo and patterned green mini skirt. She topped off the look with a green top-handle bag and green belt and styled her hair in her signature loose waves.

Saint-Tropez Chic

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 2

Emily may have been dealing with the fallout from her disastrous dalliance with Mathieu, but she sure looked fab! For her arrival in Saint-Tropez, Emily wore a pale aqua-striped mini dress and matching heels, layered with a patterned yellow-and-taupe vintage coat. A silk scarf tied around her hair and huge mod-style sunglasses were the perfect finishing touch.

Vacation Vibes

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 2

Emily kicked off her summer trip in a multi-patterned mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana, wearing the polka dot and floral dress with a black-and-white patterned hat, platform wedges and a Christian Louboutin bag.

Out and About in Saint Tropez

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 2

When her pals arrived to save the day (and her vacation!), Emily donned a ruffled periwinkle high-low dress from Magali Pascal, an orange straw bag and platform shoes.

Beach Babe

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 2

Leave it to Emily to do sunbathing in style. She tossed a red patterned robe over her bikini while enjoying the Saint-Tropez weather with Camille and Mindy in episode 2.

Birthday Bows

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 3

That bow dress was the hero piece of episode 3. Emily wore the black mini dress with an enormous pink bow, designed by Rotate Birger Christensen, for a dinner with her friends that ended very badly. Patricia Field styled the '80s-inspired dress with pearl drop earrings and, to fight the evening chill later in the dinner party, a floral print silk kimono over top.

Playing with Patterns

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 4

Mixing and matching lots of different patterns, textures and colors is a Patricia Field signature, and it's perfectly done in the look Emily wore to her French class: a yellow floral Vassilis Zoulias cropped jacket, checkerboard hat and bright yellow gloves and bag. It shouldn't work, but it totally does.

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 5

Yellow was a theme for Emily in season 2; she wore the cheery color often, and especially well in episode 5. Emily sported a black-and-white checkerboard T-shirt and painterly mini skirt with a bright yellow blazer on top, finished off with a Dolce & Gabbana mini bag.

Hearts Aflame

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 5

Emily is never afraid to dress for the occasion, so she donned a white off-the-shoulder dress from Anouki covered in a red heart print for a jewelry party on a boat. She took the romance up a few notches with coordinating red bow heels.

A Mod-Inspired Look

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 5

Emily and her classmate (and new love interest) Alfie rendezvoused by the Eiffel Tower for the ultimate Parisian romance in episode 5. Emily wore a mod-style swing coat with a high ruffled collar over the heart-print dress and styled her hair in a '60s-esque beehive with a bold white scarf headband for maximum retro vibes.

Pattern Play

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 6

Emily's studded belt looked a lot like Carrie Bradshaw's signature "Roger" belt from Sex and the City, didn't it? She used the belt to cinch in a patterned coat over a pretty magenta mini dress and paired the look with purple mid-calf flat boots.

Ooh La Love

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 7

As things heated up with Alfie, Emily's looks got even sweeter. She wore a pastel pink tweed mini skirt with pearl buttons and a red corset-style cold-shoulder top for a sunny day stroll, pairing it with a flirty ponytail and a cute box clutch.

Sweet Sunshine

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 8

While visiting Camille's family chateau, Emily opted for a monochromatic look in a lemon-yellow Self-Portrait mini dress and a matching jacket. It was a departure from her usual cool clash of patterns and colors, which made it all the more striking.

Just Say Beret

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 9

The beret made a triumphant return in episode 9, as Emily paired a mustard yellow hat with a short-sleeved plaid jacket and a bicycle-printed dress along with yellow motorcycle gloves and a shoulder bag.

Bold Belts

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 9

Costume lead Patricia Field never met a bold belt she didn't like, and she used a Valentino belt to great effect in this episode 9 look. Emily wore it with a cute bow-printed sweater vest top, red buttoned mini skirt, white vest blazer and an equally bold strand of pearls.

The Red Tulle Gown

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2, Episode 10

Talk about jaw-dropping! Emily donned a crimson red tulle gown from Giambattista Valli's H&M collaboration to watch a runway show alongside Madeline. She wore the voluminous dress with a small clutch bag and pinned a few sparkling brooches in her hair for extra glam.