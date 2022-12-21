From Plot Line to Real Perfume: How to Get the "Lavande" Scent from 'Emily in Paris'

Shop the Scenes is launching a new fragrance inspired by one of Emily Cooper's latest work adventures as the Netflix series drops its third season

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 04:55 PM
New perfume inspired by Emily in Paris launched by Shop the Scene
Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix, Courtesy of Shop the Scenes

If you ever daydreamed about the fashion, beauty and romance in Emily in Paris, you're not alone. And while the romance part is up to you, it's now easier than ever to get your hands on some of the show's biggest style moments. Case in point: transporting yourself to France is now only one spritz away thanks to Shop the Scenes' new beauty item.

The immersive shopping platform, co-created by TODAY Show Lifestyle Contributor and 101 Studios' Jill Martin, is launching a new eau de parfum inspired by the show's Maison Lavaux Empire and the lavender-filled landscapes of Southern France, where Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) will find herself in the show's forthcoming third season, premiering on Netflix Dec. 21.

Lavande de Lavaux is a woody floral bouquet with notes of lavender, jasmine, cashmere woods and papyrus. It's a fragrance that will follow Emily as she visits the French countryside and works through a major career crossroads: returning to her job in Chicago or following her mentor at Savoir, Sylvie, to her new company in the City of Love.

New perfume inspired by Emily in Paris launched by Shop the Scene
Courtesy of Shop the Scenes

Sold exclusively on Shop the Scenes, the fragrance joins a catalog of gifts inspired by the show that is available on the site. Whether fans are looking to wrap themselves in stylish Pierre Cadault pieces or treat themselves to a glass of De Lalisse Champére, Shop the Scenes immerses viewers into the glamorous world of Emily in Paris with only a few clicks.

It's part of the platform's overarching initiative of bringing fan-favorite television shows and movies to life with purchasable authentic items pulled from the screen.

Emily in Paris launched by Shop the Scene
Anneliese Horowitz for Shop The Scenes

"It has always been my dream to bring the brands that I create in my shows to life," says Darren Star, creator and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series. "Jill, David, and Shop the Scenes captured my vision of bringing content into the real world. Now fans can enjoy Champere, wear Pierre Cadault's latest line and immerse themselves further into the worlds of their favorite characters from Emily in Paris."

A view of atmosphere during Pierre Cadault's Penthouse Party on December 13, 2022 in New York City.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shop The Scenes

Emily in Paris is also known for the characters' whimsical sense of style — and what makes a better match for the fragrance than a wardrobe to go with it.

That's where My Beachy Side comes in. To celebrate the characters' new adventures and Emily's metamorphic transformation, the sustainable luxury clothing brand designed its Emily in Paris Resort '23 collection.

Emily in Paris Outfit
My Beachy Side

Filled with tons of fringe, beads, crochet knits and the perfect two-piece sets for Provence, France, some of the exclusive pieces – including the AngelicaFringedHalterTop, AngelicaFringedMiniSkirt and the Emily in Pairs Halter top (to be worn by Ashley Park's Mindy Chen) – will be featured in season 3.

