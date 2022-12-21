'Emily in Paris' Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi Reveals Season 3 Wardrobe Has 14,000 Pieces Listed!

As Emily in Paris creator Darren Star puts it, "fashion has always been in the DNA" of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series.

That would explain why the show's new lead costume designer Marylin Fitoussi pushed the boundaries even further when conceptualizing the looks for its highly-anticipated third season.

"I think that this season I had an even greater freedom. We have listed 14,000 pieces. I think that on Lily [Collins] we did about 43 looks," Fitoussi reveals in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip shared with PEOPLE.

"So, we always have to present new things, to push the limits of what we can do," she adds on how she approached Emily's newest lineup of outfits.

"Mixing vintage items with contemporary pieces," she curated a collection of evening gowns and office and cocktail wear that exude a "Parisian tone and touch" yet reflect Emily Cooper's (played by Collins) famed "irreverent" personality.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Succeeding previous lead designer Patricia Field, Fitoussi had big shoes to fill. (Although, the two had worked together on the first two seasons on what Collins previously told PEOPLE was a "fascinating dialogue" of fashion.)

But it's the new pieces, such as Emily's delicate pink feathered cape, that prove Fitoussi's talent. "I wanted her to have that sort of graceful little bird," she explains of the custom look, which will be featured in the forthcoming season.

The avant-garde item is only a glimpse at the the high-fashion wardrobe ready to make their debut in the coming episodes, from Emily's dramatic Dolce & Gabbana top with wing-like sleeves to her office-ready houndstooth set.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Much like the scripted world of the show, fashion for Fitoussi is all about storytelling.

"It's a bit of a calling, telling stories with clothes and making everyone feel beautiful. Emily allows me to experiment entirely with this irreverent creative aspect where you get to break the codes of fashion, where you get to be yourself and feeling different and unique and to affirm it," she notes in the feature.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris, premiering with 10 episodes on Netflix Dec. 21, will follow Emily as she's challenged to make life-changing decisions, from work to romance.

"I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins previously told PEOPLE of what's next for Emily, who must decide whether she should remain with mentor Sylvie in the City of Lights or move back to Chicago. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."