Emily Blunt Still Has 'Awful' Velvet Jacket She Wore on First Date with Husband John Krasinski

The actress recalled a funny fashion regret on Wednesday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert

By
Published on December 15, 2022 12:19 PM

Emily Blunt's fashion choices haven't always been worthy of the occasion.

On Wednesday, The English actress, 39, dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she answered the Colbert Questionert query "What's one thing you own that you should really throw out?"

"I have a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket, and I don't wear it, but I wore it on John [Krasinski] and I's first date, and I have not thrown it out," Blunt revealed. "It's such an awful jacket. I sit there, and I go, 'That is a terrible jacket.'"

Colbert questioned if it was a bad choice at the time.

"It probably was, yeah, but I was blind to that, I was like 'lookin' good,'" she said animatedly, with her hands in the air.

Still, she got a second date, Colbert pointed out.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt, Stephen Colbert. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

"He just sent me a memo saying 'Don't wear the jacket, and you'll get another date.'"

It worked: The couple wed in 2010, and are parents to daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, who just so happen to waft her favorite scent.

"My children when they wake up [are my favorite smell]," Blunt told Colbert. "They smell so good. Why do they smell so sweet? They're 6 and 8, and they smell so yummy right now."

Despite her previous fashion blunder, Blunt is eager to revisit her Runway magazine heyday.

Blunt said on The View last month that she would be on board for a sequel to her 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and her real-life brother-in-law Stanley Tucci.

"The green eye shadow is so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad," Blunt joked of her character Emily Charlton, an assistant to the intimidating editor of the fashion magazine, played by Streep.

"And the fashion — we loved it. I would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun," she added of her costars.

