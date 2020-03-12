Emily Blunt just got hilariously candid about the beauty faux pas that happened on her wedding day.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the A Quiet Place actress, 37, revealed the one thing she wishes she could change about her romantic Lake Como nuptials to John Krasinski, 40, in Italy.

“I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that,” Blunt, who is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Krasinski in July, told Corden. “I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color.”

Blunt explained that the reason her spray tan probably didn’t end up looking as great as she had hoped was because she applied it herself the night before the wedding, rather than turn to a professional.

“It was a do-it-yourself. I don’t know why I was on a budget on my wedding day!” she said.

The actress added: “It was a bit patchy. It stinks and it was a very hot so if you sweat and you have a spray tan wearing white [you’re just] seeping orange. Oh it was terrible. Yeah it was bad.”

Blunt and Krasinski began dating in 2008 before getting engaged in August 2009. They married in July 2010 and later settled down in Brooklyn Heights, where they are raising daughters daughters Violet, 3, and Hazel, 6.

“I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive,” Krasinski told E! News of his wife last year. “We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”