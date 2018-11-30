Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are Hollywood’s most magical couple.

The Mary Poppins Returns star, 35, and The Office alum, 39, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Blunt’s latest movie Thursday night in which she plays the titular magical nanny from the Disney classic. For the occasion, she wore a stunning white Yanina Couture gown that epitomized old-fashioned glamour. Its billowing, puffed sleeves and V neckline showed off the actress’s collar bones and stunning Stephen Webster earrings enhanced by her loose updo. She accessorized with Loriblu shoes and a Judith Leiber clutch.

Her husband looked handsome, as well, in a maroon suit that played nicely with a patterned button-down and dark-blue tie.

There’s been much fanfare around the highly anticipated film since it was announced that the British star would be taking on the role originally played by Julie Andrews. And Krasinski added to the excitement when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.

Recounting a story about seeing an early showing of the film, he told his comedian host that he was initially surprised to see tissues in the screening room, thinking that they wouldn’t be necessary because he “didn’t have a cold.”

He continued: “25 minutes into the movie, I stood up and went to the back of the room, and Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.’ And I was pushing through all the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much. I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and when I ran out of napkins, it’s just all sweater.”

Then when DeGeneres asked if his wife did a great job, the father of two joked, “It’s not her best,” before changing direction. “It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy,” he said.