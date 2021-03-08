"I was literally just like, 'get out,'" the Game of Thrones star said during a recent interview with ELLE UK

Emilia Clarke Says a Facialist Once Told Her She Needed Filler: 'I Just Showed Her the Door'

Emilia Clarke had the best response when she received some unsolicited beauty advice.

During a recent interview with ELLE UK, the actress recalled the time a facialist told her she "needed filler" at age 28. "I just showed her the door. I was literally just like, 'get out,'" the Game of Thrones star and Clinique Global Brand Ambassador said when asked about the worst skincare advice she's ever received.

Clarke, now 34, recalled, "Her exact words were, 'Then, you can have your face back.'"

She went on to tell the fashion magazine that her mom gave the "most helpful" skincare lessons.

"From the age of dot she was always telling me to cleanse, tone and moisturize," she continued. "The most ridiculous skincare tip I've got? I mean Goop... I love her, love me a bit of Gwynnie [Paltrow], but I think there is a limit to certain things where you're like "now it's just getting a bit silly.'"

Image zoom Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"And then there are the mad tips that actually work. I remember when someone told me about the teaspoon trick, where you put a cold spoon on your eyelids to reduce puffiness, and I was like, 'Sorry, what?' But it really does work."

Despite working in an industry that tends to favors youthfulness, the star said she's "proud" of what she's accomplished up to this point and completely at peace with natural signs of aging. "At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff and I'm proud of that. You can only do that because you are the age you are."

"Time is the only thing allows you to do those things," she continued. "So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that."

Last year, the Emmy-nominated actress was named Clinique's first-ever global ambassador. "It's wonderful, and humbling to be the first ambassador," Clarke told PEOPLE at the time. "I love Clinique as a brand because it's universal and relatable."

Like most women, she was introduced to the brand at a young age by her mom, but says didn't start using it until she became conscious of "what brands are representing" and how they are marketed to consumers.

"Seeing all the beauty brands displayed at department stores, I really noticed that Clinique was consistently being completely universal," Clarke said. "So I feel very lucky to partner with them."

Clarke made her Clinique campaign debut in an ad campaign for the iD Collection, a custom-blend hydration system available in 20 different combinations to treat the skin's various needs.

The actress is now "totally addicted" to all the products, and proud to stand behind a company that celebrates individuality — something she strives to maintain, despite her career.