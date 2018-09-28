Emilia Clarke Debuts New Pixie Haircut Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

While a winter of waiting begins for the final season of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is furthering her post-Khaleesi style with a new haircut.

The actress, 31, debuted her hair transformation on Instagram Thursday after her hairstylist Jenny Cho gave her a pixie cut. “Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same haircut. @jennychohair: I got ‘chu #nowijustneedanextra2feetoflegs @jennychohair I would follow you into any battle anytime anywhere #fortheloveofthelowmaintenance,” the Mother of Dragons captioned of her photo.

Clarke’s ‘do pays homage to when Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt sported matching hairstyles in the ’90s, when the celebrity pair was dating.

Paltrow and Pitt started dating after co-starring in David Fincher’s 1995 film Seven and they got engaged after dating for nearly three years. But in 1997, they parted ways.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow CHARLES SYKES/REX/Shutterstock

Before GoT season 8 ended filming in July, Clarke chopped her platinum hair into a middle-parted blunt bob.

“In other news this FABULOUS new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt-out mother of dragons split ends,” she shared on Instagram, adding the hashtag #whenyoulooklikeawildlingitstimetochop.

The star dyed her hair platinum blonde to match Khaleesi’s in September 2017, even tapping Game of Thrones hairstylists Kevin Alexander and Candice Banks for the look.

But a pixie has been her dream haircut. Earlier this month, Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar, “I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut – but I don’t know that my face could take it.”

Game of Thrones‘ six-episode final season airs in early 2019.