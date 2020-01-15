Emilia Clarke Is Clinique's First-Ever Global Ambassador — See Her Beauty Campaign Debut!

Emilia Clarke and Clinique have some huge news!

The iconic beauty brand revealed today that the actress is their first-ever Clinique global ambassador. Clarke will make her debut in an ad campaign for the iD Collection, a custom-blend hydration system available in 20 different combinations to treat the skin’s various needs.

“It’s wonderful, and humbling to be the first ambassador,” The Game of Thrones star, 33, tells PEOPLE. “I love Clinique as a brand because it’s universal and relatable.”

Like most women, the Emmy-nominated actress says she was introduced to the brand at a young age by her mom, but says didn’t start using it until she became conscious of “what brands are representing” and how they are marketed to consumers.

“Seeing all the beauty brands displayed at department stores, I really noticed that Clinique was consistently being completely universal,” Clarke tells PEOPLE. “So I feel very lucky to partner with them.”

Image zoom Clinique

Clarke — who recently starred opposite Henry Golding and Emma Thompson in Last Christmas — says she particularly loves the iD Collection because it recognizes that “one size does not fit all” and “empowers you to make a choice for your skin.”

The personalized line centers around a three-part survey that allows customers to choose from four hydrating bases and five concentrates in cartridges that target various skin concerns, including irritation, large pores and texture, fatigue and fine lines and wrinkles.

After landing the campaign, Clarke (of course!) took the Clinique ID test herself and immediately started using her skincare goodies: “I’m not about to sell something that I’ve never tried,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m authentic.”

And just three weeks later, she says her skin was “completely transformed.”

Image zoom

The actress is now “totally addicted” to all the products, and proud to stand behind a company that celebrates individuality — something she strives to maintain, despite her career.

“When it comes to being interviewed for a living and to being on a platform, you can run the risk of losing your identity slightly,” Clarke says. “I’m always trying to make sure that what it is that I’m saying is genuinely authentic and genuinely true to who I am and what I’m feeling without giving away too much of my privacy.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

With Game of Thrones behind her — the HBO mega-hit wrapped in May 2019 after eight seasons — Clarke is focused on her Clinique partnership, a charity she founded called SameYou, her growing production company and a play she’s working on with London’s legendary West End theater.

When it comes to her career, Clarke says she can only hope to continue working with “brilliant directors.”

“It’s less about what kind of parts I’m playing and more about finding a really creative mind and collaborating with them,” she tells PEOPLE. “That’s the ultimate goal.”