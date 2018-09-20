Mother of Dragons! Emilia Clarke Finally Gets Her Game of Thrones-Inspired Tattoo

Emilia Clarke will forever be the Mother of Dragons, and she’s got the tattoos to prove it!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the beloved HBO series Game of Thrones showed off her new wrist ink— three flying dragons.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!🔥@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…. 😍,” Clarke captioned an Instagram post adding that she briefly passed out.

The star went to celebrity go-to tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, for her delicate dragons.

Clarke first talked about getting the tattoos during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan in May after Ryan Seacrest revealed he’d been trying to set up an appoint at a tattoo parlor but couldn’t because it was already booked by Clarke.

“I was in a tattoo parlor the other day trying to get an appointment and they said that they were full because you’re coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon?” Seacrest asked Clarke.

Kelly Ripa then chimed in with, “Are you really doing it?” Clarke excitedly responded by saying, “Yes! Sorry, mum!”

“I’m going to get a dragon right here [points at wrist] kind of flying away,” Clarke explained after admitting she felt the need to commemorate her time on the show.

“So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.”

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones HBO

Clarke also revealed she already has a tattoo of a bee on her left pinkie finger also from Dr. Woo.

Of course, Clarke isn’t the only Game of Thrones star to pay homage to the show with ink.

In June, Sophie Turner, who plays Sasana Stark, revealed she got a tattoo of direwolf, the sigil of House Stark with the words “the pack survives” written below it.

Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones

Turner, 22, later explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden, that it’s a nod to the Stark family.

“When the snow falls and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives. It’s just a quote from last season,” Turner said after getting backlash for appearing to spoil the upcoming season.

The final season of Game of Thrones will return in January of 2019 on HBO.