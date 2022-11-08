Lifestyle Style '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Says Her 'Blingy' Wedding Dress 'Was the Star of the Show' Silva exchanged vows with longtime love Florian Sukaj at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut on Nov. 4 By Emily Strohm Published on November 8, 2022 01:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography When Stacey Silva began looking for her wedding dress to marry husband Florian Sukaj, the TLC reality star knew wanted the gown to make a statement. "I wanted a lot of crystals and to feel like a million bucks," Silva, 48, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Very sophisticated, very classy, very haute couture." The 90 Day Fiancé star, who exchanged vows with her husband Sukaj for a second time on Nov. 4 (the couple first got married in April 2020 in a small ceremony with just the two of them and their officiant) worked with Albanian American designer Katerina Bocci to create the perfect gown. Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography "She just made my dream dress come true," says Silva. "It's the most beautiful, spectacular dress I ever, ever could have ever dreamed of." '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Shares All the Details on Her New 'Rare' 15-Carat Wedding Ring Bocci's team spent 200 hours on the mermaid style dress which was "decked out" in stones and featured a detachable skirt. "It's definitely a Stacy dress," says Bocci, adding that she designed two three-inch-wide hand cuffs that Silva wore while carrying the bouquet. "Those are very, very unique and very beautiful," she says. "It looks very grand and very avant-garde." Bocci says that her dress designing process is a bit like cooking. "You mix a little bit of garlic and a little bit of spice and little bit of herbs and you come to this beautiful taste," she says. "The same when we did the embroidery. Combined a lot of shapes and stones and different kinds of sizing and different kind of textures on the whole thing." Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time: 'Our Love Has Survived' Bocci also designed Stacey's twin sister Darcey's maid-of-honor dress. "I'm very blessed to have a Katerina Bocci dress," says Silva. "They were designed perfectly individually for me and for the maid of honor. They are very bling-y and the star of the show. They were shining like diamonds." Silva's planning ahead for nuptials, plus the wedding ceremony itself, can be seen on the new season of Darcey & Stacey, which premieres Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.