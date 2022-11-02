Elvira Subtly Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging Her in 'Very Flattering' Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner may have had plenty of adoring comments on her many Halloween costumes, but not everyone was over the moon about them.

One of Jenner's costumes was a tribute to Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson. In her spot-on impersonation, Jenner wore a few of Elvira's signature looks, down to her bouffant black hair.

And while Elvira told TMZ that it was "very flattering" for the Kylie Cosmetics creator to dress up as her, she found one flaw in it all. "It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me," she said.

Harry Langdon/Getty

Jenner, 25, posted a number of photos in costume to her Instagram, including some of Peterson as Elvira on her Instagram Stories. Through them all, she called herself "Mistress of the Dark," "Kyvira" and even "Elvira," but she never actually tagged the original Elvira in anything. She did, however, tag Jack Henry, the photographer responsible for all the shots.

Jenner's outfits as Elvira included a long black dress with plunging neckline, a tassel bra set and a black bodysuit, which comprise the Mistress of the Dark's most iconic outfits.

Just one costume wasn't enough for Jenner, though, as she took on a few personas during the spooky season. She kicked it off as the Bride of Frankenstein in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look.

The outfit was complete with the mummy-style dress and cloth wrapped around her body, an additional flowing white dress with opera gloves, a prop knife, black hair with a white streak, and a stitched scar to tie it all in. Jenner shared three posts of the costume and struck some fitting poses in each of them.

One pose saw Jenner screech with her hand by her mouth, another saw her bottomless with a knife in hand, and another featured Jenner strapped to a spooky examination table like the one featured in the classic Universal Frankenstein flicks.

Big sister Kourtney Kardashian ended up copying Jenner's costume for a couple's look with new husband Travis Barker — but it was totally on accident.

"When you and your sisters don't discuss [costumes] in advance," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories for Halloween, tagging little sister Jenner.

On Halloween day, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her Bride of Frankenstein look alongside Barker. The 43-year-old Poosh founder shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at getting ready before showing off the final look in an Instagram Reel.

In the video, she and Barker are dancing in the car in full Halloween getup. In contrast to Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein look, Kardashian's consisted of an oversize white dress with bandages up her arms. The look was, of course, complete with a huge black and white beehive hairdo.

Jenner also opted for a more tame Halloween costume as an angel with her family, including Travis Scott and their two kids. In the photos shared to Jenner's Instagram Story, the four wore all-white outfits with Jenner, Stormi and the baby boy all sporting angel wings.

In the snap, the mom of two completed her outfit with a white choker adorned with spikes; Stormi accessorized her ensemble with a pearl necklace.