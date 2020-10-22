Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Elton John Was Inspired by His Favorite Sunglasses When Creating His Barbie: 'I Think We Nailed It'

Introducing the Elton John Barbie doll!

In a bold collaboration two between cultural icons, Barbie has launched a new doll that replicates the 73-year-old legendary singer's iconic style in honor of his extraordinary artistry and musicianship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As a nod to John, the Barbie doll is fitted with a glittery top and flared denim, embellished with his initials, and an Elton-embossed bomber jacket with star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem. In addition, the doll includes rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses.

"I have always loved and embraced fashion as a means of self-expression," John tells PEOPLE. "My earliest memories of Barbie all involve fashion and even today, she still inspires our culture, not only fashion but in art and music too. Her legacy, I’m sure, will carry on forever."

Image zoom Elton John Barbie Courtesy Mattel

The icon himself was very much involved in picking out his Barbie's wardrobe, and had the most fun selecting his signature accessory - the sunglasses!

"I’ve managed to accumulate quite the collection of sunglasses over the years – I think over twenty thousand pairs," he says. "When working with Barbie to create her head to toe look, I took inspiration from all of my favorite pairs I have worn over the years, and envisioned a Barbie pink with a bit of my flare. I think we nailed the final look."

John added that he will find display his Barbie proudly in his home.

"We are still looking for the perfect spot, but this collaboration with Barbie holds a special place in my heart and it will absolutely live in a very special place in my home for everyone to enjoy!"

The doll is currently available at Barbie.com, Walmart, Amazon and Target for $50.

Image zoom Elton John Barbie Courtesy Mattel

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, John was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Tour back in March. The tour kicked off in September 2018 and was scheduled to continue through 2020.

In a video message shared last month, the music icon told his fans that he misses touring and that he's feeling "healthier than ever."

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with my family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic, but I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” the Rocketman began in the video, shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“Don’t worry about me," John said later in the video, "I'm using my downtime to keep my self fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go."

Image zoom Elton John Dave Simpson/WireImage

John also said he was excited to get back on the road as he and his team "are making big plans" to ensure everyone's safety. His U.K. and Europe stops were postponed to next fall, while he'll visit North America starting Jan. 19, 2022.