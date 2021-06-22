Kendall Jenner and Brooke Shields Use This Sunscreen Every Single Day - and It's on Sale
In the skincare world, there are few sunscreens that reach "legendary" status. Neutrogena and La Roche-Posay are ubiquitous for a reason, but if you're searching for something that's earned myriad celebrity stamps of approval, EltaMD's line of celebrity-favored SPFs can't be beat. Likewise unmatchable? The discount that Amazon Prime Day heralds for the brand.
The brand's most recent celebrity endorsements come via Brooke Shields, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber (EltaMD has the range). Shields revealed to Elle in late May that she was diagnosed with actinic keratinosis, which skincancer.org classifies as the most common precancerous diagnosis caused by long-term exposure to UV rays. Scary, and what Shields describes as the result of slacking on sunscreen throughout her youth - something that no longer slides.
"I do use sunscreen now, every day - even in the winter," she said. "I'm a long-time user of the EltaMD sunscreen line. I always apply in the morning and one time during the day. I even use a thin layer before putting it on my foundation." That passion is echoed by Jenner, who told Vogue in November that she wears EltaMD's UV Clear sunscreen everyday, mixed with SkinCeuticals' C E Ferulic serum.
Buy It! EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29.60 (orig. $37); amazon.com
There's no Amazon sale on the latter - what a world that would be - but for Amazon Prime Day, the former is 20 percent off its typical $37 price tag. Along with accolades from Shields and Jenner, Bieber says she doesn't leave the house without coating her face in the tinted version of the brand's SPF.
"It's an absolute must for me. I know for a fact it's the biggest anti-aging step I can take at my age right now, so it's super important," Bieber explained to Elle in March. "A lot of sunscreens make my skin breakout, and this one has been my holy grail."
No wonder the formula earns the top spot as Amazon's best-selling facial sunscreen, and 16,000+ five-star ratings from shoppers across the age and shade spectrums. Also 20 percent off is EltaMD's UV Sheer Face Sunscreen, while the brand's Skin Recovery Serum, Skin Recovery Light Moisturizer, and Skin Recovery Toner are 30 percent off for Prime members.
The sunscreen upholds the brand's good name, according to shoppers, as do the latter - we'd expect nothing less from the dermatologist-developed formulas. The Recovery Serum in particular wins praise for toning down redness and hydrating mature skin with its hyaluronic acid, since shoppers write that their skin "slurps it in." Soft, smooth skin is left in its wake, a feat that the coordinating Light Moisturizer locks in with moisturizing squalane, panthenol, and vitamin E.
Shoppers say the Skin Recovery Toner, meanwhile, is unparalleled for Swiffering away dead skin without leaving your face dry and tight. Red, "angry-looking" blotches quickly dissipate, the toner calming down sensitive skin with its fragrance and sensitizer-free recipe. It feels like water, one person says, but the hydration lasts to leave your skin feeling fresh, but not coated. In a phrase, made for hot, sticky summer days. Shop all of the brand's Amazon Prime Day sale offerings below.
Buy It! EltaMD UV Sheer Face Sunscreen, $24 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Buy It! EltaMD Skin Recovery Face Serum, $39.20 (orig. $56); amazon.com
Buy It! EltaMD Skin Recovery Face Light Moisturizer, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! EltaMD Skin Recovery Facial Toner, $21.70 (orig. $31); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
- If You Act Fast, You Can Get Crest Whitestrips for 44% Off on Amazon
- 10 Cheap Things You Can Get for $10 or Less During Prime Day - Including Yankee Candles
- Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware - Up to 41% Off
- These Powerful Steam Cleaners Sanitize Floors and Eliminate Stained Grout - and They're All on Super Sale