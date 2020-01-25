Liam Hemsworth's Sister-in-Law Elsa Pataky Doesn't 'Regret' Her Matching Tattoo with Miley Cyrus

Elsa Pataky has no qualms about sharing a matching tattoo with her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth‘s ex Miley Cyrus.

The actress and mom of three — who is married to Avengers star Chris Hemsworth — said she has no regrets about any of her tattoos including the matching ink she and Cyrus, 27, got in 2016.

“I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments,” Pataky, 43, told Vogue Australia for its February issue.

The mom of three and Cyrus got tattoos of a small wave symbol in black ink.

Pataky did not otherwise comment on Cyrus and Liam’s recent high-profile split in the Vogue Australia interview, but she previously shared her thoughts on the breakup while speaking to reporters at an event in November.

“My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” Pataky said at the time, adding, “He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.”

Image zoom Elsa Pataky; Miley Cyrus Eduardo Parra/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pataky also said that her brother-in-law had been leaning on his family, including his older brother Chris, in the weeks after the split.

“Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” she told reporters.

RELATED: Elsa Pataky Says Liam Hemsworth ‘Deserves Much More’ in the Wake of His Split from Miley Cyrus

Liam, 30, filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. In August 2019, a rep for the “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: Wavy! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-in-Law Elsa Pataky Get Matching Tattoos

The exes reportedly settled the details of their divorce last month. Although their property has been divided and Cyrus will reportedly retain custody of their animals, the divorce reportedly won’t be finalized until March.

Both Liam and Cyrus have since moved on.

Cyrus has been dating Australian musician and poet Cody Simpson since October, while Liam recently showed off PDA with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.