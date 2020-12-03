Elsa Hosk on Cozy Quarantine Style, Pregnancy Cravings and Clothing She's Saving for Her Daughter

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We typically see supermodel Elsa Hosk strutting down the runway in couture and sky-high stilettos. But because of the pandemic and her pregnancy, the model has been embracing a much more relaxed, low-key look lately.

"These days it's been all about staying in, not only because of the pandemic but also as the weather is getting colder. It’s so nice to come home from a long walk and put on a really cozy outfit, completed with my cozy slippers. I cuddle up with a cup of tea and a movie!" says Hosk, 32, who's teaming up with Vince Camuto to promote the brand's new Oh-So-Cozy footwear.

PEOPLE caught up with the model to talk all things style, pregnancy and more — from the outfits she's been living in to the dinner dish she can't stop craving! Read on below.

What's your favorite shoe from Vince Camuto's Oh-So-Cozy collection?

The Ampendie Faux Fur Slide has been my favorite. My feet get cold and I love wearing these around the house to keep me warm and cute!

How has your style changed during pregnancy?

I’ve been wearing a lot of oversized sweaters, knits and monochrome sweats. If I go to dinner or for a date night [with boyfriend Tom Daly], I’ve been doing short dresses with chunky boots. It’s been mostly about feeling comfortable!

What's been your approach to self-care?

I take a lot of baths — not too hot, obviously just warm! — with oils and bath salts. My bathroom has been my little sanctuary. I also treat myself in terms of food quite a lot! I’ve been craving Indian and Thai food. Curry with rice has been my jam!

Have you already started thinking about special pieces from your closet you want to put aside for your daughter when she grows older?

I think I will always hold onto my vintage bag collection. If she’s into fashion she will definitely be really happy with my closet.

2020 has been a challenging year for so many reasons, but what has been a highlight for you?

Yes, it’s been a tough year for so many to find something positive in this year. For me personally it’s been being able to be pregnant without working like I used to. Not traveling at all has given us a chance to spend so much quality time together as a family and allows me to feel less stress about not missing work because of the pregnancy. So that’s been wonderful.

