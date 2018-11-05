First Look! See Elsa Hosk Model This Year's $1M Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Swedish model Elsa Hosk always looks like a million bucks, but at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she’ll actually be wearing a cool mil down the runway.

The 29-year-old Angel will be hitting the catwalk in the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, an honor which she tells PEOPLE is “beyond exciting.”

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“It was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before,” Hosk tells PEOPLE of the first time she tried on the bra after being surprised during her VS fashion show fitting. “My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.”

Victoria's Secret

This year’s blinged-out bralette and matching body chain are valued at $1M and adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz set in sterling silver. The set took over 930 hours to create and has more than 71 carats with the center piece.

RELATED: The Evolution of the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra

“It’s definitely the most beautiful fantasy bra I ever saw, and when I saw it I was like, ‘You guys have got to be kidding me,'” Hosk gushes about the sparkling lingerie, which she says as a “’90s vibe.”

Victoria's Secret

“It’s just very cool, very simple, modern, and so sparkly — If I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this. I put it on and I was like, ‘It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.'”

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 Model Roster: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

And for the first time, customers will be able to get a piece of that magic and purchase a version of the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra made with Swarovski crystals for $250 on Thursday, Nov. 29 at select Victoria’s Secret stores and online at victoriassecret.com. (See the look below!)

Model Elsa Hosk models the VS Fantasy Bra Replica, which will be on sale for $250 on victoriassecret.com. Courtesy Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret

Below, see the rest of our interview with Hosk as she gears up to walk in her eighth Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

What’s the most memorable Fantasy Bra of all time?

I really loved Lais’s fantasy bra. I thought that was so beautiful, the way it fit on her body and the colors on her skin and just the way she owned it. I’ve always loved Candice Swanepoel’s walk when she walked in the royal fantasy bra. That was just such a good walk. I watched that video and I’m like, ‘Damn, I don’t know if I’ll be able to ever beat that.’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Are you happy the show is back in New York City?

It’s really special when it’s in New York, because most of us live here and we workout together, and it’s just easier. Also, you can beat the energy in New York. New York City is so iconic, and I’m so excited that some of my friends will be able to come and you can just prepare from your own home. New York is my city, so I love it.

Take us through your pre-show workout routine.

Every year I feel like I do something different. I don’t like to do the same workouts all the time and I found this really amazing girl. Her name is Megan Roup, and we’ve been doing a lot of fun dance cardio. I just felt like going easy this year and doing a lot of fun workouts. I’ve been running a lot, which is one of my favorite things to do because it really clears my head and is very meditative. I’ve also done this thing with this guy Moe and he hooks you up to electrical wires and you wear a suit. It’s a way to work the muscles harder, and then you exercise on top of it and it really gives you crazy results.

How about your diet?

I’m pretty good with my diet. I’m balanced. If I wanna eat pizza, I’ll eat pizza. If I wanna have a burger, I’ll do that. But right before the show, like a couple weeks before the show I try to stay away from carbs: bread, pizza, pasta and things like that. I eat as much vegetables as possible and proteins and just fill up on really nutrient-rich food. It’s all about eating cleaner and trying to stay away from processed foods and sodas. I really think that reflects in the way your skin looks and the way you feel — you just feel stronger.

Victoria's Secret

What’s your favorite VS Fashion Show look that you’ve ever worn?

It’s so hard to choose, but I think my absolute favorite one is probably the year I opened the show and I was wearing this turquoise lingerie set and they created this dragon that was wrapping all around my body. It was so incredible. It was one of the coolest looks that I’ve ever seen them do. It was quite hard to walk in but it was also a dragon around my body so it made me feel really powerful. The who was in Paris, and it was just such an amazing memory.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Do you have an pre-show traditions or superstitions?

I think the girls are my good luck charm. It’s so intense backstage and we have each other and we’re all on the same journey. And that day is so much fun and it’s so intense but the girls just make it.

Who is the ultimate VS Angel?

Oh my god, all of them. I think all the Angels are such strong women. And they work so hard to be where they are and I’m so proud of every single one of them. They all have incredible personality traits that I look up to. So I think we’re a really good group and we’re really supportive of one another. And I couldn’t do this without them.

Tune in to ABC on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. to see Hosk hit the runway in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra.