Walmart Just Launched a Gorgeous Line of Size-Inclusive Clothing with Eloquii — Starting at $17
It's available in sizes 14 to 28
If you’ve already ordered your first PSL of the season and broken out your favorite pair of boots, then we have a feeling you’ll be excited to learn that Walmart has just launched the prettiest fall clothing collection — and you’re going to want everything.
Eloquii Elements is Walmart’s newest in-house clothing line, joining its already impressive lineup of private fashion brands that includes Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, and Scoop. Designed by Eloquii’s style and fit experts, Eloquii Elements is set to launch four collections of comfortable, stylish, and versatile pieces a year. Lucky for us, the brand is kicking things off with gorgeous styles for fall.
Buy It! Eloquii Elements Plus Size Tie Waist Tunic Sweater, $25; walmart.com
Starting at just $17, the entire Eloquii Elements line is not only ridiculously stylish, but also super affordable. Heck, everything is $50 or less! It’s full of trendy denim, romantic blouses, chic dresses, and more in sizes 14 through 28. Basically, the Eloquii Elements line is everything you could want in a fall wardrobe at such incredible prices.
Looking to get your hands on the fall collection? We picked out a few of our favorite styles, including this $25 colorful striped sweater and a floral-print ruffled blouse that’s just $22. We also love the on-trend paperbag waist wide-leg cropped jeans for only $28 and a beautiful floral-print pleated dress with a tie neck detail that’s just $35.
Scroll down to score these and more fall-ready looks from the new Eloquii Elements at Walmart, available now.
Buy It! Eloquii Elements Plus Size Multi Striped Sweater, $25; walmart.com; Eloquii Elements Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans, $30; walmart.com
Buy It! Eloquii Elements Plus Size Multi Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress, $35; walmart.com
Buy It! Eloquii Elements Plus Size Floral Print Ruffle Detail Blouse, $22; walmart.com; Eloquii Elements Plus Size Paper Bag Waist Wide Leg Crop Pants, $28; walmart.com
