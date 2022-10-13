Elon Musk is a proud "perfume salesman."

On Tuesday, the billionaire announced his foray into the beauty space with a debut fragrance.

Dubbed Burnt Hair, the perfume is described as "the essence of repugnant desire" and the "finest fragrance on earth."

On Twitter, he joked that the beauty venture was "inevitable" considering the punny nature of his last name. "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" he tweeted on Tuesday.

He also changed his Twitter bio to display his new cosmetics title.

Burnt Hair, which according to Musk is an "omnigender product," retails for $100 a bottle on boringcompany.com and is slated to ship in 2023.

The 51-year-old entrepreneur is keeping his followers on their toes with live updates on the perfume's selling status too.

According to his Twitter, Musk has already sold 20,000 bottles of Burnt Hair, which means he's earned about two million dollars from the launch as of Wednesday.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also encouraged others to purchase the fragrance tweeting, "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter."

In April, Musk launched a bid for over $40 billion to buy the social platform, according to an SEC filing in which Musk offered to pay $54.20 per share for 100 percent ownership of Twitter, which would value at $43 billion, per Bloomberg, as well as make the company private.

The billionaire added that he would be reconsidering his role as a shareholder with the company if his offer was not accepted.

In a letter to Twitter's Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, "Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Despite Musk's business background, he surprisingly has a heavy presence in the world of style.

In 2018, he attended his first Met Gala alongside his now-ex singer Grimes, with whom he shares son X Æ A-12 (referred to as "X") and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (known as "Y").

The on-and-off pair walked the red carpet in black-and-white ensembles – the "Genesis" singer in a fairytale-goth look featuring an almost-invisible Vantablack crown and the billionaire in a white tuxedo printed with "novus ordo seclorum," or "new world order" on the back.



In May, he returned to fashion's biggest night with a new surprising yet wholesome guest: his mother Maye Musk, who turned heads in August with her bombshell Sports Illustrated cover.

The 74-year-old model opted for an elegant velvet maroon dress draped in layers of pearl necklaces while her son chose a traditional tuxedo.

Musk's now-rocky Twitter deal was the center of his conversation on the red carpet, where he spoke with La La Anthony during Vogue's 2022 Met Gala livestream.

"Assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible," Elon said, adding that he would like to "have the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting, entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."