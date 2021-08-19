Elliot Page and Mae Martin Get Matching Coffee Cup Tattoos: 'Someone Stop Us from Getting More'

Elliot Page and Mae Martin are twinning it up with some new ink.

The pair of actors, both 34, got a set of matching coffee cup tattoos, which Martin posted to their Instagram page on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Someone stop us from getting more tattoos," the Feel Good co-creator and star wrote alongside an image of the two showing off their new body art. Martin's tatt is on the side of their abdomen, while Page chose to put his ink on his right arm.

"Thanks @andrewcrutchywhite and @midwaytattooshop for these and @bbeatricebbrown for the ✍️☕️🙏😍," they added.

On July 23, Page posted a smiling shot of the pair during a hang out on Instagram alongside the caption, "Chilling with this heartthrob 😍 @hooraymae."

"PS I just finished season 2 of FEEL GOOD on @netflix and if you haven't watched yet it what are you doing?" he added about his fellow Canadian's Netflix show.

Both friends recently opened up about their gender identities, after Page came out as transgender in December and Martin came out as non-binary and bisexual in April.

Speaking with PinkNews in May, Martin revealed that the two have been friends for 15 years, having "weirdly met" at a bar when they were 19. (The drinking age in Canada is 18 or 19, based on province.)

"I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner – I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door… [and] Elliot was filming X-Men [The Last Stand] at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend," they told the outlet.

Years later, Page messaged Martin after watching them at a stand-up show. "Then we became friends," Martin said.

Page came out on December 1 in an emotional statement posted to his Twitter page. The actor said he felt "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Elliot Page Elliot Page | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Martin told the PinkNews that Page had confided in them before coming out last year. It was "very inspiring" and "reassuring" to them as they worked to understand their personal gender identity when they were "feeling quite stressed about it."

"It's nice to have someone you can bounce off of who's going through something similar," they said.

Page has also been open about the societal pressures that he faced over the years. During an episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation in April, Page told host Oprah Winfrey that he fainted amid a press tour for Inception in 2010 when he felt compelled to present himself in feminine clothing.

"There was so much press and so many premieres all around the world and I was wearing dresses and heels to pretty much every single event," Page told the 67-year-old about the tour.