Elliot Grainge Shares Rare Comment About Life with Fiancée Sofia Richie: 'My Happy Place'

Elliot Grainge is opening up about his bride-to-be Sofia Richie.

The music executive, who is famously quiet about his private life, gave a little peek into his life with the 24-year-old model.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Grainge reveals that his "happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we're on."

Discussing his desire to live a private life and the irony that he's marrying someone who makes her living by sharing her life online, the 29-year-old's explanation is simple. "You can't help who you fall in love with," he said.

He added," I really try and keep the profile as low as possible."

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Although news of their engagement surprised fans, Richie and music executive Grainge knew each other for years before dating.

Turns out, Richie's father — legendary singer Lionel Richie — was a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father, Sir Lucian Grainge. The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but in April 2021, Richie went Instagram official with a photo of herself and Grainge kissing.

One year later, on April 20, 2022, the model announced her engagement to Grainge, and her father publicly gave his approval.

"I love Elliot," the "Hello" singer told Access Hollywood on April 26, 2022, shortly after his daughter's announcement. "I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

The couple later celebrated their engagement with a party that included siblings Nicole and Miles Richie, brother-in-law Joel Madden and Benji Madden.

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE in 2022. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie. Lester Cohen/Getty

On Thursday, Richie celebrated the day before her wedding weekend by posting from a new TikTok account with the username @sofiarichiegrainge.

Richie added a new video on Friday, detailing her "makeup moment" for her day of pre-wedding events while wearing cute matching monogrammed pajamas.

The light blue long-sleeve PJs featured navy blue piping and a "SRG" monogrammed on the chest pocket.

"It's day one of wedding festivities; I just woke up," Richie told her followers. "I don't know how it's possible, but I've already lost my voice. Typical me," she said with a chuckle. "It's going to be fine."

Within the last few days, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director has been sharing glimpses at the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to the music executive.

However, Richie's cheeky nod to her love wasn't mentioned in the stylish get-ready-with-me video, which shows the star picking out an outfit for a dinner event in the South of France.

At the end of the clip she's seen twirling around in a halter-neck bodycon dress with a blue chevron pattern, gold earrings and white shoes, and holding a fuchsia purse, before giving the camera a kiss.

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie has shown her dedication to her beau by converting to his religion of Judaism ahead of their pending ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in the post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."