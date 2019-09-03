Ellie Goulding Wore Three Different Wedding Reception Dresses to Marry Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding had three times the fun with her fashion at her elegant wedding reception on Saturday.

The singer, 32, married her longtime boyfriend, art dealer Caspar Jopling, in a traditional long-sleeve Victorian era-inspired wedding gown at York Minster Cathedral in North Yorkshire, England. But when it came time to party at the reception, she switched things up three different times.

On Monday, Goulding shared a photo on her Instagram Stories posing with her new husband wearing her first reception look, a white column off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with thigh-high slit — the same designer Meghan Markle wore to her wedding reception to Prince Harry.

Image zoom Matt Porteous/@Wedding_M

Jopling shared a sweet snap on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday of he and Goulding dancing inside the reception, which showed Goulding wearing another romantic design. This time she changed into a white gown with beaded bodice and embellished draped sleeves.

For her final dress of the night, she posed outside the reception venue in a curve-hugging long-sleeve white mini dress with white collar and sheer sculptural cape-like appliqué.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

“This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish,” Goulding captioned a series of photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. “Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx.”

Jopling also shared sweet photos from the ceremony with the simple caption, “Thankful for everyone and everything, especially you.”

They tied the knot inside York Minster Cathedral and the bride made a grand entrance arriving to a packed crowd in an electric blue Volkswagen.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

For the ceremony, Goulding chose a long-sleeve white Chloé gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi featuring an elegant train and a delicate high neck collar, which she paired with a veil and a small pair of earrings. It was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York, embellished with white glass beads, and took more than 640 hours to construct. Goulding’s silk tulle veil was embroidered with her and Jopling’s initials, E and C.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

According to the designer, Goulding was “very involved in the design.”

“We worked on a collage of references from the Victorian era that she wanted to weave into the design, in dialogue with the historical York cathedral where the ceremony was to take place,” Ramsay-Levi explained. “Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style.”

“I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress,” Goulding said. “I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play a big part of this special day.”

“Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit,” the bride continued. “Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

For the groom’s part, he wore a dapper suit by Huntsman with a navy tie and a light vest.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The couple had some famous faces on hand, including members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (who served as one of Jopling’s groomsmen), and Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Singer Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner were also on-hand. It appears model Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner were also in attendance, after Kloss posted photos from outside the cathedral wearing dapper wedding attire.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The pair have been dating since 2017 and have kept their romance relatively under wraps ever since. They did, however announce their engagement in a very public way: by sharing the news in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.