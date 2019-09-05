Ellie Goulding Shows Off Toned Bikini Body on Honeymoon with New Husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is soaking up the sun ⁠— and showing off some skin! ⁠— as a newlywed.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer, who tied the knot over the weekend with longtime love Caspar Jopling, is taking in a seaside honeymoon, pictures of which she shared with her fans on Instagram.

In the first of two photos, Goulding, 32, shows off her toned abs as she stands in a navy blue bikini and black sneakers.

The singer’s blonde hair is blowing in the wind amid a backdrop of clear, blue waters and scenic mountains.

In a second photo, Goulding poses in the same bikini while standing on a concrete block jutting out into the pristine waters.

Image zoom Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding/Instagram

Image zoom Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding/Instagram

Jopling shared a similar photo of himself to his Instagram Story, as well as several of his new bride going for a bike ride and posing on a staircase.

The two were married on Saturday in North Yorkshire, England at the York Minster, a Gothic-style cathedral that dates back to 1220.

To say “I do,” Goulding wore a striking long-sleeve white Chloé gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi that featured an elegant train and a delicate high neck collar, which she paired with a veil and a small pair of earrings.

Image zoom Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Matt Porteous/@Wedding_M

Jopling, meanwhile, wore a dapper suit by Huntsman with a navy tie and a light vest.

Goulding later changed into three different dresses for her reception, kicking off with a white column off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown.

She also wore a white gown with a beaded bodice and embellished draped sleeves as she danced with Jopling, and later posed outside the reception venue in a curve-hugging long-sleeve white mini dress with white collar and sheer sculptural cape-like appliqué.

Image zoom Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

“This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster – a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx.”

Jopling, meanwhile, kept it simple, captioning an Instagram post: “Thankful for everyone and everything, especially you.”

Plenty of stars were on hand to watch the Grammy-nominated star tie the knot, including Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, and Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Several members of the royal family were on hand, too, including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who served as one of Jopling’s groomsmen, and Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Goulding has been linked to Jopling, an art dealer who works for Sotheby’s New York, since 2017.

They announced their engagement by sharing it in the marriage section of the U.K.’s The Times newspaper in August 2018.