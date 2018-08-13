Splash; Inset: Backgrid

Ellie Goulding has some blinding new bling.

Less than a week after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of 18 months, Casper Jopling, the star debuted her sparkling engagement ring. Goulding stepped out wearing a glistening round-shaped diamond, set on a gorgeous pavé band.

Goulding kept her relationship somewhat private until opening up about their engagement on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself kissing Jopling on the cheek, with her left hand decorated with the sparkler.

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness,” she captioned the Instagram post of herself and Jopling. “But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know. You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x”

Goulding and Joiling, a New York based art dealer, shared the exciting news of their engagement on August 7th, when they shared an announcement in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the announcement read.