All About Ellie Goulding's 'Timeless and Classic' Custom Bespoke Wedding Gown

Ellie Goulding‘s wedding dress was one-of-a-kind!

The singer, 32, walked down the aisle in an elegant custom Chloé wedding dress when she married her longtime love, art dealer Caspar Jopling on Saturday in North Yorkshire, England, at York Minster Cathedral.

Goulding’s silk double crêpe dress was designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who said the musician was “very involved in the design.”

“We worked on a collage of references from the Victorian era that she wanted to weave into the design, in dialogue with the historical York cathedral where the ceremony was to take place,” Ramsay-Levi explained. “Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style.”

The gown was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York, embellished with white glass beads, and took more than 640 hours to construct. Goulding’s silk tulle veil added a personal touch to her ensemble, as it was embroidered with her and Jopling’s initials, E and C.

“I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress,” Goulding said. “I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play a big part of this special day.”

Image zoom Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Matt Porteous/@Wedding_M

“Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit,” the bride continued. “Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

The bridesmaids also wore Chloé dresses, designed by Ramsay-Levi, in a pale blue color embroidered with an organza braid.

Jopling, meanwhile, wore a dapper suit, navy tie and light vest tailored by Huntsman.

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Marries Longtime Boyfriend Caspar Jopling

Image zoom Ellie Goudling and Caspar Jopling Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

The wedding guests included several members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (who served as one of Jopling’s groomsmen), and Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Other famous attendees included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

RELATED: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Arrive at Ellie Goulding’s Wedding to Caspar Jopling

The English pop star (born Elena Jane Goulding) has been romantically linked to Jopling, who works for Sotheby’s New York, since 2017.

The private pair have kept their romance under wraps since they started dating — but after Jopling proposed, they announced their engagement in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the couple revealed in August 2018.

After the Times announcement, Goulding tweeted: “Thank you so much for all your lovely messages. … Sending a lot of love and big hugs to my fans and I promise I’ll be back soon.”