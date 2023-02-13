Ellie Goulding Addresses Tom Grennan Backlash After His Comments on Her Breastplate Top at BRIT Awards

Ellie Goulding and Tom Grennan's latest interaction causes a stir on social media.

The singers appeared on-stage together at the 2023 BRIT Awards Saturday night to announce the winner for best new artist.

However, their dialogue turned into an awkward conversation that went viral after the "Not Over Yet" singer, 27, openly asked Goulding, 36, about her breasts.

"Don't I look good next to Ellie Goulding? I love what you're doing. Are they your real boobs?" he asked the "Lights" singer, pointing at her outfit which featured a halter-neck top made with a three-dimensional breastplate by designer Cameron Hancock.

Goulding appeared to be taken aback by the question, replying: "These are not mine, no. I wish! Mine are a lot further apart." She then continued to present the category.

Views were quick to call out Grennan on social media for his behavior, one Twitter user calling it "highly inappropriate" and another pointing out that he needs to "do better."

However on Sunday, the "Love Me Like You Do" artist shared her own opinions, tweeting in defense of Grennan in what she called "titgate."

"A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offense taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x."

Grennan replied by apologizing to "anyone who was offended" and explaining his side of the story.

"Love ya @elliegoulding What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong. The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended - that's not me at all, and I am sorry x."

Goulding recently found herself clapping back –again – at trolls accusing her of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in the past.

After posting a TikTok of herself dancing to a cover of Harry Styles' "As It Was" while wearing a flowy jumpsuit, a user wrote, "Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay fr (for real)."

She then shut down the statement by writing back, "False!!!!! But also slay."

She previously addressed the speculated relationship with the "Lego House" winger during an interview with ELLE UK in July 2015.

"I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed," she explained. "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."