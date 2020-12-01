"Ten years from now, I want to be all over the world," the 18-year-old British model said when asked about her goals for the future

Ellie Goldstein Continues to Break Boundaries for Models with Down Syndrome: See Her New Allure Cover

Ellie Goldstein is changing the traditional beauty standard one modeling gig at a time. Her latest feat? Fronting a digital cover of Allure.

The 18-year-old — who appeared in a groundbreaking Gucci Beauty campaign earlier this year and is the first major model with Down Syndrome — graces the new digital issue of Allure, which dropped on Dec. 1 and is the second installment of the outlet's "The Beauty of Accessibility" series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Vicki King for Allure

Goldstein was photographed with pastel blue eyeshadow for the close-up cover photo and modeled a variety of soft beauty looks throughout the spread. She donned playful clothes and accessories to match the ethereal vibe of the shoot, including a Christopher Kane dress, an oversize black bow and a pink feather boa by The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection.

Image zoom Credit: Vicki King for Allure

In the digital cover story, the British model reflected on her career and shared her goals for the future. Goldstein’s management company also told Allure what it’s like to collaborate with the rising star and explained how she is paving the way for models with disabilities.

"She brings up everybody's energy levels to a different kind of place. It's just absolutely breathtaking and really quite moving to watch her in front of the camera," Zoe Proctor, co-founder Zebedee Management, told the outlet, adding that communication is key when working with models who have disabilities.

Image zoom Credit: Vicki King for Allure

"We talk with our models about their needs, and have a very open dialogue with our clients as well. We have a no-silly-questions policy, whether it's regarding a fitting room or toilet.… It's got to be a positive experience for everyone," she said.

Goldstein shared similar sentiments about the on-set energy she creates: "I never get upset or sad. I'm always happy and bright and bubbly…And a bit cheeky."

And when asked about her goals for the future, the model didn't hold back.