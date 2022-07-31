"I can never say that I wouldn't get surgery in the future because you never know," Sophia Grace added on YouTube after clarifying she's never had lip fillers

Ellen's Sophia Grace Shoots Down Rumors She's Had Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Feel Like I Need It'

Sophia Grace Brownlee is setting the record straight.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum, 19, denied having plastic surgery in a YouTube video Friday, entitled Answering People's Assumptions About Me.

As she admitted she's been asked about going under the knife on several occasions, Brownlee said, "No, I don't have any plastic surgery. I've probably answered this quite a lot of times on my Instagram and on YouTube. So no, I haven't had any plastic surgery."

"The main surgery people think I've had is my lips done. I mean, I really don't think my lips look that big. Maybe I haven't underlined them as much as I usually do today. But I've never had lip fillers. I wouldn't be interested in getting lip fillers," she continued.

The star noted that "it's literally just makeup" that makes her lips "look quite plump and big sometimes," adding: "Makeup is very powerful and obviously I look very different without makeup to what I do with it, which most people do."

However, Brownlee said that she doesn't judge anyone who does have plastic surgery and she wouldn't even rule it out for herself in the future.

"I can never say that I wouldn't get surgery in the future because you never know," she explained. "For now, I don't really want any surgery. I don't feel like I need it. But obviously, some people do, and that's completely fine."

The duo originally stole audiences' hearts when they made their first appearance on Ellen in 2011 after they went viral for their YouTube cover of "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj.