'Chief Design Enthusiast' Ellen DeGeneres Teams Up with Walmart for a New Women's Line

Ellen DeGeneres is adding a couple new jobs to her already lengthy resume: Chief Design Enthusiast and Comfy Content Reviewer.

The talk show host, 60, is teaming up with Walmart for a new women’s line named EV1 that will debut next month.

The collection will feature nearly 60 items and include an assortment of denim, tees, accessories and more, according to a press release.

“I’m the Chief Design Enthusiast and Comfy Content Reviewer of EV1, which is a title I gave myself,” DeGeneres jokingly tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Hilarious (and Adorable) Moment Ellen DeGeneres Scares BTS!

The line is designed to be “effortlessly stylish” and is inspired by DeGeneres’ “own confidence and optimism,” according to the release.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Going on Her First Stand-Up Tour in 15 Years — Where to See the Comedian

“The biggest inspiration was actually inclusiveness,” adds DeGeneres. “EV1 promotes kindness and love and diversity. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible. Plus, it really is adorable.”

The T-shirts will feature inspirational messages and showcase DeGeneres’ personality with “elevated denim” and “fantastic sneakers.”

All items will be available for $30 or less on Walmart.com with a select assortment in stores beginning Sept. 10.