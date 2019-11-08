Yes, Donut Bath Bombs Exist — and They Look So Realistically Scrumptious

Image zoom Walmart

If you’ve ever dreamed of bathing in donuts, we have good news. Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres’ holiday-edition list at Walmart, we’ve discovered that (drumroll, please) donut bath bombs exist.

You can toss Fizz & Bubble’s Donut Bath Bombs, which look so realistically like scrumptious fried dough, directly into your tub. In lieu of taking a bite into them — seriously, don’t — let your skin eat them right up: Each bath bomb is made with the company’s proprietary eight-oil blend, which includes proven skin-savers like olive oil and avocado oil that are rich in vitamin E and antioxidants. They’ll nourish and restore the skin as you soak and breathe in the bath bomb’s fruity, floral scent.

Each gift set comes with nine colorful bath bombs that are designed to look all sorts of donuts, from a mouth-watering glazed version to delectable sprinkles. “Help your family and friends to relax with this zero-calorie bath set,” the TV talk-show host humorously wrote on her list.

Image zoom

Buy It! Fizz & Bubble Bubble Donut Bath Bomb Gift Set, $14.99 (orig. $20); walmart.com

The donut bath bombs would make the perfect gift for your fried dough-loving friend who also loves to draw bubble baths (that’s a natural combo, right?). Scoop up the set on sale at Walmart right now — it usually goes for $20, but right now you can get it for only $15.

Fizz & Bubble also makes several other treat-inspired bath bombs that we’re just as obsessed with, like this set of fizzy bomb-bons and these ice cream scoop bath melts — they’re both on sale at Walmart, too. If you, like DeGeneres, are looking to give the sweet gift of relaxing, these bubbling goodies are a fun way to do it.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Fizz & Bubble Bubble Bomb Bons Spa Bath Bomb Gift Set, $14.99 (orig. $20); walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Fizz & Bubble Bubble Ice Cream Melt Bath Bomb Gift Set Assortment, $14.99 (orig. $20); walmart.com