Ellen DeGeneres’ Go-To Lip Balm Will Protect Your Lips from the Sun — and It’s Only $15

Ellen DeGeneres is ready for summer — and so are we thanks to her list of warm weather faves from Walmart! Every month the talk show host creates a list of her top picks for the season from the retail giant — and let’s just say, we want them all for our next tropical getaway. In addition to this really adorable donut beach towel, the one product we’ll definitely be scooping up from her list is this COOLA Mineral Liplux Nude Beach with SPF 30 (because Ellen knows your lips can get burnt, too!).

“Pro tip: Always remember to apply sunscreen to the tops of your feet and the tops of your lips. This is for your lips, in case that wasn’t clear,” she joked about the tinted lip balm.

Formulated with mongongo oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, each lip balm delivers a burst of hydration that’s meant to help your lips look youthful and plump. The creamy, dual purpose formula is subtly pigmented, giving lips a rosy color all while protecting them from the harsh UV rays of the sun. Its ingredients list is mostly natural, which is one of the reasons reviewers are also obsessed with it.

“Its high-quality formula goes on smoothly and I feel at ease knowing my lips are protected from the sun. My lips also stay moisturized and the color doesn’t flake or collect into the crevices that we all have — I’ve dumped chapstick! Because it’s made from natural products, this is the only lip product I let my curious two-year-old daughter put on while I’m putting on my makeup,” one shopper wrote.

Other customers, who have been loyal to products like Sugar’s Fresh Tinted Lip Treatment (loved by Meghan Markle), say they’re replacing their old favorites with COOLA’s Mineral Liplux. “I had been pretty loyal to my Fresh tinted lip balms until I decided to only shop cruelty-free and more natural, and this has quickly replaced my Fresh lip balm in my purse! I don’t go anywhere without it,” another wrote.

If you’re headed on a tropical vacay this summer, this is one product you’ll definitely need in your beach bag. Scroll down to shop Ellen’s favorite COOLA Lip Balm color, Nude Beach, which happens to be on sale right now!

Walmart

Buy It! COOLA Mineral Liplux Nude Beach, $14.99 (orig. $18); walmart.com