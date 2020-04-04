Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Compares Her Former Mullet Hairstyle to Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Tiger Queen!

On Friday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a throwback photo of herself rocking a similar hairstyle to that of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, from Netflix’s popular new docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DeGeneres, 62, shared a hilarious side-by-side photo on Instagram, comparing her former mullet to Maldonado-Passage’s signature look.

In the pictures, both the disgraced zookeeper, 57, and the comedian are seen with varying versions of a blonde mullet.

“Who wore it better?” DeGeneres jokingly asked her fans.

RELATED: Tiger King‘s John Finlay Wants Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf to Play Him in Film Adaptation

The host’s photo garnered tons of comments from fans and celebrities alike who couldn’t get over the humorous comparison. “☠️☠️☠️ HAHA,” replied Kerry Washington while Irish soccer star Robbie Keane added, “so funny.”

“It’s so good!!!!!” DeGeneres’ talk show producer, Ed Glavin, said.

Miley Cyrus, who is currently sporting her own blonde mullet, asserted that she should win the mullet competition, writing, “Me” in the comments.

RELATED: ‘Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens!’ Here’s Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Tiger King Limited Series

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty; Netflix,C olumbia Pictures/Everett

While DeGeneres would already have the hair for the part, Maldonado-Passage already revealed that he wants either Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him in a scripted take on his life story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.l.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” said Chaiklin, adding, “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt.’”