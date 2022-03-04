Watch Ellen DeGeneres Attempt to Style Wife Portia De Rossi's Hair: 'It's Not Working'

Ellen DeGeneres tried to brush wife Portia De Rossi's hair to get it "straight-ish"

Ellen DeGeneres is no beautician.

The comedian proved that hairstyling is not one of her strengths when she shared a video of herself attempting to help wife Portia De Rossi with her glam.

In the clip De Rossi shared on Instagram, the actress, 49, is seen sitting in a glam chair as DeGeneres, 64, stands behind her, brushing her hair.

"It's not working," DeGeneres says as De Rossi's makeup artist Heather Currie asks the talk show host "What's your tactic?" DeGeneres then explains she's trying to get a "bend" out of the back of De Rossi's mane, but can't seem to figure it out.

Her goal in the clip is to get De Rossi's strands, which appear in natural, loose waves, more "straight-ish."

After giving it a few more tries, DeGeneres gives up. "You have a lot of hair... I can't," she says in the video.

DeGeneres and De Rossi tied the knot in 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in August of last year, sharing romantic tributes to each other on social media.

"Happy anniversary, Portia," DeGeneres captioned a selfie of the pair. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you."

The Scandal actress also marked the special occasion by sharing a carousel of photos from their relationship over the years.

"13 years ago I married the love of my life," de Rossi wrote. "And it just keeps getting better ♥️🥂."

Ellen and Portia Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

The longtime partners began dating in 2004.

In February 2021, the duo opened up to PEOPLE about their romance and shared how they prioritize their relationship amid their busy schedules.