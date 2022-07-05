Elle Macpherson and Son Flynn, 24, Go Glam at Dior Show — See the Beautiful Photos

Elle Macpherson and her oldest son, Flynn Busson, make quite the dashing duo. The Australian model and her 24-year-old son had a glamorous day out together at the Christian Dior Haute Couture 2022/2023 show in Paris on Monday.

Dressed in complementary Dior designs, the mother and son — whose full name is Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson — attended the haute couture show alongside Busson's girlfriend, Anna de Ferran.

Macpherson, 58, wore a dreamy beige floor-length dress with an intricately crocheted bodice and long sleeves. She showed off the dramatic look in a set of photos on Instagram, tagging the fashion house creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Busson went for a slightly more simple look with a sharp black suit and white shirt underneath. His girlfriend matched him with her all-black look consisting of a shirt, crop top, and cropped jacket. She punched up the drama, though, with neon green lace-up shoes and a hot pink bag.

Macpherson, 58, shared several photos on her Instagram of her day at the Dior show, including a photo set where she referred to Busson as her "favorite date." The model also shared a sweet set of photos of Busson and de Ferran, writing, "Loved sharing this experience in Paris with you two." In another collection of photos of her son, Macpherson wrote, "Love sharing these special moments with my sons," noting that her younger son, Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, 19, whom she also shares with former partner financier Arpad Busson, was greatly missed.

Though Macpherson has spent a large part of her life in the spotlight as a top model, she tried to give her boys a more low-key life. She told Vogue Australia in 2019 that now that her boys were a bit older, she felt more comfortable with them being on a magazine cover with her.

​​"The boys are coming of age, and WelleCo [Macpherson's wellness brand] is turning five, and I'm 55, so it's sort of this seminal moment in our lives. Vogue is an iconic brand, and we knew we'd be treated with respect," she shared of the three of them appearing on the magazine's cover together for the first time.

"We kept the children out of the public eye. It was a decision that their dad and I made. We didn't think it necessary for them to be recognizable in public. Of course, you can't stop paparazzi," she added.