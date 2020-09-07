Supermodel Elle Macpherson, 56, Posts Cheeky Bikini Photos on Instagram

Elle Macpherson is celebrating Labor Day Weekend in style.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old supermodel showed off her toned figure wearing a khaki bikini from sustainable swimwear brand Abysse in a pair of mirror selfies posted to her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Australian beauty looked ready for the beach in both photos, rocking a fresh face, voluminous natural waves and simple gold jewelry.

Image zoom Elle macpherson/ Instagram

“I’m surrounded by wonderfully talented [and] creative women founders in business,” Macpherson wrote over the first Instagram Story snap. “This little company @abysseofficial makes recycled swim wear — I love this mother daughter business – check them out. They’re one of my favorite.”

Last month, Macpherson proved age is just a number again, sharing two photos of herself in a silver triangle bikini top, oversized jeans and black sunglasses. "Summer vibes .." she wrote alongside the snaps on Instagram.

Many of the star's fans and followers referenced her famous nickname in the comment section, with one writing, "STILL "THE body"."

"Always will be THE BODY...amazing," a second added.

In 2018, the supermodel said her secret to looking and feeling good is soaking up good old fashion Vitamin D — while wearing sunscreen, of course.

While many celebrities avoid exposure to the sun, Macpherson told NewBeauty in her summer cover story that year: "The immune system is very much boosted by sunshine."

Image zoom Elle Macpherson

"I try to lie outside for 20 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the afternoon," she continued. "I close my eyes and raise my face to the sun so that the pineal gland in the front of my head is toward the sun. That just works wonders for your immune system."

And although the model says she “regrets nothing” in her life, she did admit she wishes she was more sun safe in her younger years.