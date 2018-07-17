Elle Macpherson Seen Kissing Andrew Wakefield, Who Linked Vaccines To Autism in Retracted Study

One year after her divorce from billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, supermodel Elle Macpherson appears to be dating again.

Macpherson, 54, was spotted kissing former controversial British doctor, Andrew Wakefield, 61.

The pair was photographed in Miami on Friday during an outing at a farmer’s market. The sighting comes as a surprise to many who know of Wakefield’s controversial past. The doctor was a gastroenterologist in Britain before being removed from the UK medical register for unethical behavior, misconduct and fraud.

Macpherson’s camp has declined to comment on their relationship.

In 2010 the British General Medical Council barred Wakefield from practicing medicine after investigating inquiries that Wakefield acted dishonestly in his research and conducted invasive and unnecessary procedures on children. Afterward, his 1998 paper, in which he falsely claimed that the polyvalent measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was linked to autism, was retracted.

He continued to defend his anti-vaccine views in 2011 saying that his findings and research were not fraudulent.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers the organization’s policies on immunizations on their site, as well as lists studies about safety and number of vaccines and gives a recommended immunization schedule for children and adolescents under 18 years of age.

Over the first year of a baby’s life, the AAP recommends vaccinations for Hepatitis B, rotavirus (RV) RV1, RV5, DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis), Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal conjugate, inactivated poliovirus and influenza.

“Just as important as the initial vaccinations are the booster shots,” advises healthychildren.org, an AAP partner site. “These are designed to continue immunity by building on the previous vaccines’ effectiveness. Unfortunately, some parents forget or skip the boosters, which undercut the effectiveness of a very important concept in vaccination: herd immunity.”

“Herd immunity is the benefit everyone receives from a vaccinated population once immunization reaches a critical level,” it says. “When enough people are vaccinated, everyone — including those who are too young or too sick to be immunized — receives some protection from the spread of diseases. However, relying on herd immunity to keep your child safe is risky. The more parents that follow this way of thinking, the fewer vaccinated children we will have, and the more likely a serious disease will return and infect all of those unvaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no scientific study has found a link between vaccines and autism.

Last June, Macpherson announced her divorce from Miami-based real-estate developer Jeffrey Soffer after nearly four years of marriage.

The couple got engaged in March 2013 and eloped in mid-July, marrying on the island of Fiji with only 15 guests in attendance, including the model’s sons with Arpad Busson, Flynn, 20 and Cy, 15.

According to the Daily Mail, Wakefield, 61, split from his wife, Carmel, months ago.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Macpherson broke down her wellness routine and explained that she still maintains “The Body” by sticking to her daily morning meditation, outdoor workouts and alkaline diet, which inspired her premium luxury wellness business, WelleCo, which provides high-end alkaline powdered drinks and elixirs.

“I don’t worry about wrinkles,” she told PEOPLE in 2015. “I tackle internal aging by nourishing my cells from the inside and the welcome by-product is looking and feeling good.”