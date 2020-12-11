Elle Macpherson Covers French Elle Alongside Her Two Sons: 'These Images Are for a Lifetime'

The Australian beauty unveiled the “momentous” cover — shot by her ex-husband, legendary fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon — on Instagram Friday morning. In her caption, Macpherson, 56, said the image serves as an “homage to family” and a “celebration of long lasting evolving relationships, friendships, family, love and life.”

She went on to thank Bensimon (whom she was married to from 1986-1989) for “capturing us so beautifully” and the French fashion publication for “including us in this special 75 anniversary issue.”

“These images are for a life time,” Macpherson concluded.

Bensimon shared similar sentiments in the comment section, writing, "Something so special (for me) love."

Macpherson's sons (whom she shares with financier Arpad Busson) made their magazine cover debut last year, fronting Vogue Australia’s August 2019 issue alongside their famous mom.

When asked how she keeps her family grounded, the star replied, "Good question! It’s a delicate line, and we certainly have opportunities as a family that I didn’t have as a child," telling the outlet, "There’s no use pretending we don’t live like that."

Image zoom Flynn Busson and Elle Macpherson | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

"You know, the kids fly to Europe regularly, they went to good schools in England. We are an international family … but I have to say the most beautiful moments really are the simplest times when we’ve been brought together, things like road trips."

In the cover story, Macpherson also opened up about keeping her children out of the limelight, and explained why the Vogue Australia issue felt like the right time to make their family photo shoot debut (despite being asked "for years").

"The boys are coming of age, and WelleCo [Macpherson's wellness brand] is turning five, and I’m 55, so it’s sort of this seminal moment in our lives. Vogue is an iconic brand, and we knew we’d be treated with respect," she shared.