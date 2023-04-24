Elle Fanning Teases She's 'Very Much Going on Theme' with Her 2023 Met Gala Look (Exclusive)

The Great star told PEOPLE that her look for the 2023 Met Gala has a "really nice story behind it"

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

and
Published on April 24, 2023 10:36 AM
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning at the Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Elle Fanning is ready for this year's Met Gala!

The Great star, 25, spoke with PEOPLE at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on Sunday about her plans for the May 1 event — including her intention to stay on theme.

"My look actually has a really nice story behind it, because it is Karl Lagerfeld, and so I'm excited to share my story about it," Fanning said, referring to how this year's theme centers around the legendary designer.

"This year, I'm very much going on theme," she added.

elle fanning
Elle Fanning at the Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

Organizers of the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit announced the theme back in September 2022, showcasing 150 of Lagerfeld's most notable outfits from his years with brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Fanning is no stranger to the Met Gala, having last appeared at the 2019 iteration. Then, she wore salmon-and-orange pants and a top from Miu Miu, which she accessorized with a massive charm necklace and just-as-charmy nails.

The actress's stylist Samantha McMillen told Vogue at the time that her outfit was something of a "1970s Barbie vibe."

RELATED VIDEO: Nicholas Hoult Says He is in 'Awe' of The Great Costar Elle Fanning

At Sunday's awards, Fanning opted for something a little less colorful — a flowy white top and a long black skirt to reel it all in. Speaking with PEOPLE, she described her style as "ever evolving."

"I think fashion has always been a creative outlet for me, that I felt at home in the fashion community and always accepted in a really special way, and always kind of daring to experiment too, which I think is important," Fanning said. "So it's always changing. And also, I think you have to dress for the event. That's my advice. So that depends. It can be like a suit, nice slacks, or a huge ball gown."

The 2023 Met Gala co-chairs will be Grammy-winning performer Dua Lipa, Emmy-winning actress Michaela Coel, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and tennis superstar Roger Federer.

After the Monday Gala, the exhibition opens to the public on May 5 and will remain on display through July 16.

