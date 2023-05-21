Elle Fanning Twinkles in Tinsel-Like Dress at Cannes Film Festival: See the Incredible Look

The actress couldn't be missed in this one-of-a-kind metallic gown

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 21, 2023 07:42 AM
Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne. courtesy of Paco Rabanne
Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Elle Fanning: Queen of Tinseltown.

The Great star, 25, shut down the Cannes Film Festival in a party dress to top all party dresses.

Fanning, who has been a Cannes regular since her early teen years, never misses a beat when walking the red carpet and attending events at the week-long, star-studded celebration of cinema in France.

However, on Thursday, Fanning might have outdone herself when attending an event put on by fashion house Paco Rabanne in a shimmering ensemble by the brand.

The look saw the star in head-to-toe silver with a thin choker neckline that connected to a flowing, tinsel-like skirt that Fanning showed off in an Instagram video as it bounced with each step, in mesmerizing fashion.

Her garment nearly didn't have a top, though, as the skirt started just beneath her chest, with two snowflake-shaped metal cups and a thicker metal strap traveling down the center of her chest, connecting the neckpiece to the skirt. Fanning finished the look with her blonde locks in a middle part, plus matching silver stilettos.

Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne. courtesy of Paco Rabanne
Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival. Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

This wasn't the first shimmering silhouette she wore to this year's festival, either. At the event's opening night, Fanning walked the red carpet in a romantic ball gown with a crystal-studded blush skirt and intricately worked silver bodice, accessorizing with an eye-catching Cartier necklace.

Elle Fanning during "Jeanne du Barry" screening and Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The L'Oréal Paris International spokesperson defined her eyes with L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara in Intense Black, telling PEOPLE that she kept a tube in her purse for touch-ups, along with blotting papers to keep her skin at matted perfection.

Also, while there, she spilled some details about how this past Met Gala was one of her most memorable, telling PEOPLE that after waltzing into the glamorous ball in a white lace Vivienne Westwood gown paired with a bouquet of daisies and a string of flowers on her head (a reference to a daisy crown the night's honoree, the late Kar Lagerfeld, gave her during a photo shoot when she was younger), she accidentally fell in front of rap royalty Cardi B.

"[I] slipped," she shared. "So that was a memory. There are always memories there; you know what I mean?"

